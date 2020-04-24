When is the Super Bowl? How to watch Super Bowl 2020 in the UK on TV and live stream

Seize your hen wings, your sizzling canines and your non-descript model of tepid mild beer – the Super Bowl will quickly be right here.

The annual showpiece occasion in American Soccer is prepared to grip the US and a rising contingent of followers on this aspect of the Atlantic.

Round 100 million People – roughly one in three – tune in to watch the recreation yearly, and UK followers are shopping for into the hype with loads set to forgo sleep for the large occasion.

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas Metropolis Chiefs might be gunning for glory in the workforce’s first Super Bowl since 1970 towards Jimmy Garappolo‘s San Francisco 49ers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to learn about how to watch the Super Bowl on TV and on-line.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday 2nd February 2020 and will run into the early hours of Monday third February for UK followers.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl kick-off time is 11:30pm in UK time.

The place is the Super Bowl?

The 2020 Super Bowl might be held at the Exhausting Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida – house of the Miami Dolphins.

A current renovation venture noticed the stadium capability diminished from 75,000 to 65,00Zero although state-of-the-art video boards and luxurious seating have reworked the area.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The Super Bowl might be proven live on BBC One with Mark Chapman, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell from 11:25pm.

Followers may also watch the recreation live on Sky Sports activities Motion, Combine and Most important Occasion from 10:00pm.

How to live stream Super Bowl

You possibly can stream the recreation live on BBC iPlayer by way of a bunch of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch the match by way of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all without having a contract.

NFL Gamepass is additionally providing a particular Super Bowl Move for simply £4.99 which provides you full recreation live plus a month of entry to NFL Community reveals and highlights from each recreation of the 2019 season.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

The 2020 Super Bowl might be aired live on Fox with Joe Buck on lead commentary responsibility for the sixth time in the showpiece recreation.

He might be joined by legendary former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Who gained the Super Bowl in 2019?

The New England Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII – the lowest scoring Super Bowl in historical past.

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady oversaw a 13-Three victory with the scores tied at 3-Three going into the last quarter of the recreation.

Sony Michel ran the ball for the recreation’s solely landing with seven minutes left on the clock, and the Rams’ QB Jared Goff couldn’t muster a reply in the remaining time.

The Patriots extensive receiver Julian Edelman gained the MVP award after catching 10 passes for 141 yards on the night time.

Who will carry out the Super Bowl halftime present in 2020?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been confirmed as the Super Bowl 2020 act.

Try our information to the Super Bowl halftime present – together with timings and earlier acts.