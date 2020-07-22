When is The Third Day on Sky Atlantic? What’s it about?

Premium broadcasters Sky and HBO have had a fruitful begin to their collaborative efforts, bringing the likes of Chernobyl, Catherine the Nice and The Younger Pope to audiences.

Now, they’re gearing up for an additional excessive profile drama led by Jude Regulation and Naomie Harris – this time from the thoughts of Dennis Kelly, who beforehand wrote Channel 4’s acclaimed drama sequence Utopia, and co-creator Felix Carrett.

Right here’s every part you could learn about The Third Day:

When is The Third Day airing on Sky Atlantic?

CONFIRMED: The Third Day will launch on 15th September 2020 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

The Third Day trailer

You may see Jude Regulation in a teaser for the formidable multimedia occasion under.

What is The Third Day about?

As a piece of tv drama, this sounds fairly uncommon. As Sky explains, this “ground-breaking” sequence will likely be “informed by three, stand-alone however interconnected tales, not solely on display screen but in addition in an revolutionary reside broadcast of an epic theatrical occasion.”

The six episode sequence will likely be break up in half to make two distinct chapters, first “Summer time” after which “Winter.” However in between them, viewers may have the possibility to observe “Autumn” – a reside theatrical occasion which will likely be broadcast reside on Sky Arts and on-line.

It’s described as a “visceral drama” set on an “alluring and mysterious British island” that may “take viewers into its charming and distortive world the place all is not as it appears.”

How will the printed really work?

It’ll go like this: “Summer time” follows Sam (Jude Regulation) as he travels out to an remoted island off the British coast, the place he witnesses the unusual customs of the native residents which embrace rituals that convey his previous traumas again to the floor. These three episodes will air weekly from 15th September.

“Remoted from the mainland, Sam is unable to go away the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has found, the place the secretive rituals of its inhabitants convey him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his previous via the distorted lens of the current,” we’re informed.

“As boundaries between fantasy and actuality fragment, his quest to unlock the reality leads the islanders to disclose a surprising secret.”

Subsequent comes “Autumn”! And on third October, in an experimental broadcast created by manufacturing/theatre firm Punchdrunk, we’ll watch The Third Day’s characters and comply with the occasions of a single day in actual time.

“Capturing occasions reside and in a single steady take, this cinematic broadcast will invite viewers deeper into the mysterious and suspenseful world of The Third Day, and can blur and deform the strains between what’s actual and what’s not,” says Sky.

This particular reside episode was introduced in July 2020, so it appears the producers anticipate to have the ability to go forward with no matter they’re planning for third October – regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

After which, in weekly episodes from sixth October, Sky will launch the ultimate three episodes as “Winter”. Naomie Harris performs Helen, an outsider who arrives on the island looking for solutions. Because the strains between fantasy and truth are distorted, Helen and her household “are caught between the island’s splintered forces, which supplies rise to a fractious battle to resolve its destiny.”

Dennis Kelly (Utopia) is on scripting duties whereas the 2 components of the sequence will likely be directed by Marc Munden (Nationwide Treasure) and Philippa Lowthorpe (Three Ladies) respectively. All six episodes are produced by Adrian Sturges.

Who is within the forged of The Third Day?

Jude Regulation (The Younger Pope) will take on the function of Sam, the lead for the primary half of the sequence, whereas Naomie Harris (007: No Time To Die) will star within the second half as Helen.

The supporting forged is wanting equally sturdy up to now, with Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant), Paddy Considine (The Dying of Stalin) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl) all set to seem.

