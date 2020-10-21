When is the UFC 254 weigh-in? Watch Khabib v Gaethje weigh-in live

The UFC 254 weigh-ins are approaching with the largest bout of the 12 months set to go down on UFC Battle Island this Saturday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje are each leaping into the Octagon for an attractive showdown between two stars at the high of their recreation.

Measuring the light-weight superstars is more likely to be a formality, however given the stakes and the rivals, all method of drama is attainable when the scales come out.

They are going to each be decided to hit weight to ensure that the title belt and interim belt to be up for grabs when the gloves go on this Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the newest particulars on find out how to watch the UFC 254 weigh-ins.

What time is UFC 254 weigh-in?

The UFC 254 weigh-ins will happen on Friday twenty third October 2020.

A precise time is but to be confirmed, however count on it to happen round 6am UK time.

Watch UFC 254 weigh-in live

You’ll be able to tune into the UFC 254 weigh-in live stream to observe the drama unfold previous to combat weekend.

All fighters will probably be paraded forward of the large occasion happening this weekend.

Watch UFC 254 in the UK

You’ll be able to watch UFC 254 completely live on BT Sport Field Workplace in the UK.

The occasion will price a one-off charge of £19.95 and the platform is often reserved for the largest international occasions.

If you are going to buy an occasion through Field Workplace, you possibly can select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line by a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace may be streamed by a pc or a cellular machine comparable to a telephone or pill supplying you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

Try find out how to watch BT Sport Field Workplace right here.

Watch UFC 254 in the US

US followers can watch the occasion live in the US through ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per 12 months. You should purchase UFC 254 just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

