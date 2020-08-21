When is the Utopia remake on Amazon Prime Video ?

Amazon Prime Video’s remake of Utopia – impressed by the Channel four collection of the identical title – will possible show to be unusually well timed post-lockdown viewing, on condition that it centres round a cult comedian ebook that accurately predicts a pandemic.

John Cusack (Being John Malkovich) is starring in his first common tv function, alongside a roster of acquainted faces, together with Rainn Wilson (greatest identified for his function as Dwight in the US Workplace).

Learn on for every part it’s worthwhile to learn about the US remake of Utopia.

When is Utopia on TV?

Amazon Prime Video’s eight-part remake of Utopia shall be out there to observe from Friday 25th September.

Utopia plot and forged

Amazon

Penned by Gone Woman’s Gillian Flynn, the Utopia remake follows a bunch of comedian ebook readers who all bond over an underground comedian ebook referred to as “Utopia” – earlier than realising that its pages include a extra sinister reality.

Based on the official synopsis, the ragtag group “unearth hidden meanings cloaked inside the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realise these aren’t simply the makings of a conspiracy; they’re very actual risks coming alive proper now of their world.

“The group embarks on a high-stakes journey, bringing them face-to-face with the comedian’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde… who joins them on their mission to save lots of the world whereas harbouring secrets and techniques of her personal.”

John Cusack performs a well-known bio-technician, Dr Kevin Christie, who needs to alter the world with science.

American Honey star Sasha Lane has been forged as Jessica Hyde, whereas The Workplace actor Rainn Wilson performs an underrated scientist who occurs to be a world-leading skilled on a lethal flu – and who by accident walks into the midst of a darkish internet of conspiracy.

The reboot is additionally set to be notably much less violent than the 2013 British authentic, after Flynn detailed how her remake would differ in an interview with Deadline.

“I’m extra ‘much less is extra’ so far as violence goes,” she mentioned. “I’m the one who loves that second in Rosemary’s Child the place we’re solely seeing a part of the dialog whereas the entire viewers is attempting to go searching the nook to see what’s taking place, or clearly Jaws. I’m an enormous believer in that. I don’t need it for a cartoon impact or for shock worth. I feel we as an viewers are previous most of that as pure shock worth. I need to use violence when it’s efficient and applicable.”

Utopia trailer

You’ll be able to watch the new trailer for Utopia right here.

Amazon Prime Video’s remake of Utopia shall be out there to observe from Friday 25th September. Check out what else is on with our TV Information