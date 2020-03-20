When is the Van Der Valk remake on ITV?

ITV are bringing again cynical Dutch detective Simon van der Valk for some model new circumstances in 2020.

The sequence had a sporadic preliminary run between 1972 and 1992 starring the late Barry Foster in the title position, with an ever-changing supporting solid round him.

After virtually three a long time away from screens, Van Der Valk is returning with an all-new solid and a few robust circumstances to crack – right here’s all the things you could know…

When is Van Der Valk on ITV?

There is no confirmed air date for Van Der Valk simply but, however the sequence is anticipated to premiere on ITV in late 2020.

Van Der Valk will air on PBS Masterpiece in the US, which has beforehand been residence to different British dramas comparable to Downton Abbey.

The sequence started filming in July 2019, which means it will not be affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has delayed dozens of movies and tv reveals in latest weeks.

What is Van Der Valk about?

Very similar to the unique sequence, Van Der Valk will comply with the eponymous Dutch detective as he takes on legal circumstances in Amsterdam utilizing insightful human remark and his pure road smarts.

There are not any particular plot particulars revealing what the new tales will likely be about, however the unique sequence centered primarily on homicide circumstances.

The upcoming sequence will encompass three feature-length episodes written by Chris Murray, whose earlier work consists of Midsomer Murders.

Who stars in the Van Der Valk remake?

Marc Warren will play the lead, a well-recognized face on British telly because of earlier roles in BBC One’s Hustle, Sky One’s Mad Canine and most just lately Netflix’s Secure.

Maimie McCoy (White Home Farm) will co-star as Lucienne Hassell, Van der Valk’s extremely competent associate who isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers. It seems to be a newly created position changing that of Inspecteur Johnny Kroon, the naive assistant from the unique sequence portrayed by Michael Latimer.

The supporting solid consists of Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Dolittle), Darrell D’Silva (Informer), Emma Fielding (Unforgotten), Frances Gray (Ordeal by Innocence), Daniel Lapaine (Disaster), Stephanie Leonidas (Defiance), Mike Libanon (Kill Swap) and Vineeta Rishi (Collateral).

Kees Boot (Judas) and Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13), who’re each from the Netherlands, have additionally been solid.

Van Der Valk will air on ITV in 2020 – check out what else is on with our TV Information