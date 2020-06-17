When is The Voice Kids 2020 on ITV?

A summer time of sport is about to get replaced with months of leisure reveals, and we’re right here for it.

ITV’s contribution to the celebration is sequence 4 of The Voice Kids, the present that offers kids the prospect to sing their hearts out and make the pink chairs spin.

Right here’s every little thing you should know in regards to the upcoming present…

Who’re the coaches on The Voice Kids?

Black Eyed Peas rapper and The Voice: UK coach will.i.am, singer Pixie Lott and McFly star Danny Jones have been coaches for each sequence of The Voice Kids. In sequence 3, a fourth chair was introduced in for Jessie J, one of many unique judges on The Voice: UK. This yr she will probably be changed by Paloma Religion, who beforehand judged The Voice: UK in 2016 – they maintain it within the household on this present!

When is The Voice Kids again on TV? The place can I watch it?

The sequence will probably be again on ITV this July however we’re ready for an actual date. We’ll maintain you posted.

Beforehand, The Voice Kids has aired between mid-June and mid-July, so anticipate it to crop up properly earlier than July is out.

How related is The Voice Kids to The Voice UK?

Very! Emma Willis hosts each reveals and the format is related – there are nonetheless blind auditions and battle rounds, however no knock-out stage. The sequence has already been filmed pre-lockdown, however like its older sister, the present might need to delay its dwell closing till later within the yr.

One fundamental distinction is that contestants who don’t get a flip on the grownup sequence don’t get to have any interplay with the coaches – that’s fully completely different on The Voice Kids. In the event that they don’t get a sure this time round, the coaches do their greatest to offer them sufficient recommendation to assist them with their careers going ahead.

Is there a trailer for The Voice Kids?

Sure there is and it’s packed filled with pint-sized expertise. Test it out right here:

One thing particular is coming… #TheVoiceKidsUK returns in July! ???? pic.twitter.com/oQnka3mL1R — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) June 13, 2020

Who gained the earlier sequence of The Voice Kids?

Pixie Lott coached the successful acts within the first two sequence – Jess Folley adopted by Daniel Davies.

Danny Jones stopped her from taking the hat-trick, mentoring Sam Wilkinson to victory final yr.

What’s the prize on The Voice Kids?

Not solely does the successful youngster get to take their household on a dream vacation, additionally they obtain a £30,000 bursary in the direction of their musical schooling, in order that they’ll grow to be superstars.

Plus, they’re getting mentoring all through the sequence all through our celebrity coaches, so it might probably’t be a foul factor for his or her careers.

