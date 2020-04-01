When is The Walking Dead season 10 finale released?

There’s one thing extraordinarily meta about The Walking Dead – a present about an apocalyptic international plague – being disrupted by a real-world international plague.

Season 10 has boasted loads of blood and thunder from its important movers and key gamers up to now, and whereas Episode 15 is set to ramp up the stress in the beginning of April, followers will probably be pressured to attend for the occasions of the finale.

Try our information to when The Walking Dead finale will finally go forward.

Why is The Walking Dead finale delayed?

A press release by AMC learn: “Present occasions have sadly made it unattainable to finish post-production of ‘The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the present season will finish with its 15th episode on fifth April.”

Govt producer Greg Nicotero clarified the assertion with one in every of his personal: “Publish manufacturing for many who are curious includes VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX.

“This course of often goes as much as about three weeks from air date. I’m discovering out about this similar time you guys are and it’s disappointing however the episode won’t disappoint. Be protected everybody.”

When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale air?

The finale was attributable to air on 12th April within the US, however this won’t be the case.

Will probably be launched as a particular episode later in 2020, in accordance with Insider.

No timescale has been positioned on ending the episode, although Nicotero’s declare that the post-production course of is often accomplished three weeks earlier than air date, means followers can count on as much as a month delay from the time regular life resumes, whereas the community can also select to select an optimum date for the one-off episode.

Watch The Walking Dead season 10 within the UK

As soon as the finale does come round, will probably be out there on FOX UK and NOW TV for British followers who will probably be chomping on the bit for zombie motion by the point it will definitely comes round.