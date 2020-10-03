When is The Wall series 2 launched? Everything you need to know about Danny Dyer’s game show

Whereas we await Strictly Come Dancing to kick off, BBC One have one thing to preserve us busy with Danny Dyer returning for a model new series of The Wall. It was just lately confirmed that the show can be going forward within the UK as an alternative of its common filming location in Poland due to the coronavirus. The massively common programme, which originated in America and is now being proven in 25 international locations, sees contestants work collectively to strive to win a giant cash prize. So when does the second series of The Wall begin? And can there be any modifications? Right here’s every little thing you need to know. What time is The Wall on TV? The second series will kick off on BBC One on Saturday third October at 9:15pm. The episodes had been filmed at Wembley Area after the situation had to be modified from Warsaw, Poland due to journey restrictions. Talking about the brand new location, Dyer instructed RadioTimes.com: “I favor it after all. It’s London my hometown. Due to COVID we had to transfer the show right here but it surely form of works in my favour.” Who is the host of The Wall? (*2*)

Final 12 months, Dyer was introduced because the host for the BBC One gameshow.

On the time, he was simply as stunned as we had been to hear he’d be swapping his common exhausting man roles to entrance the gameshow.

“I believed they had been on medicine!” the EastEnders star stated in an interview with What’s On TV. “Actually, you need me to do a gameshow, filmed in Poland? I used to be very confused by all of it, to be sincere. However I watched the American model and I believed you know what, let’s have a go.”

Journalist Angela Rippon shall be additionally return to voice the questions requested to the contestants.

How does The Wall work?

Not dissimilar to ITV’s Tipping Level – though Dyer would beg to differ – The Wall sees contestants work in pairs as balls shortly fall via The Wall, which works like a penny machine in an arcade.

The balls then land in slots on the backside representing totally different money quantities – which might be added, or subtracted to their scores.

Nonetheless, the so-called wall is not all benevolent, with the four-storey excessive machine additionally able to taking cash away from our pairings.

As Dyer beforehand warned: “The Wall offers…The Wall TAKES AWAY.”

The Wall airs Saturdays on BBC One. In search of one thing else to watch? Go to our TV Information.