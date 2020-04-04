When is the Xbox Series X released? How much will it cost?

The Xbox Series X is the long-awaited new console coming from Microsoft following in a protracted line of consoles from the identical household which have been with avid gamers for nearly 20 years.

The unique Xbox was launched in 2001, with the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005, adopted by the Xbox One in 2013. Though there have been important upgrades and modifications between these fashions, the new Xbox Series X will be the first main generational change in Xbox household for over seven years.

Initially codenamed “Mission Scarlett” by Microsoft, the new Xbox Series X was formally introduced at The Recreation Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave followers and avid gamers a primary glimpse of the fourth era console from the Xbox household.

What can we find out about the Xbox Series X?

It is understood the Xbox Series X will be the strongest console that Microsoft have ever produced, and contemplating it seems to be like it will go head-to-head with Sony’s model new PS5 for the Christmas 2020 market, we’re fairly certain the tech big are going to verify it is a formidable piece of package.

At present plenty of the rumours round the system counsel that the spec will be excessive and is more likely to be 4k prepared, and will even have 8k functionality with a excessive body price per second.

Like the PS5 it is understood Microsoft will be including an SSD functionality for storage, however will even have a bodily drive for video games.

It is additionally understood that present Xbox One peripherals like the controllers will work on the new Series X.

What does the Xbox Series X seem like?

This trailer reveals what the new Xbox Series X seems to be like.

The form of the system is totally different from its predecessor, rectangular in form and when upright trying extra like a gaming PC – with a outstanding curved grill on high it’s a superb trying console.

When is the Xbox Series X launched?

At the second, Microsoft haven’t given a precise delivery date for the system, however they’ve stated it will be on sale for the vacation interval 2020, identical to the PS5 from Sony. Due to this fact the greatest guess is that the X Field Series X will be launched in October, November or December 2020, more than likely November to make sure there’s loads of time to purchase the system and get it below tress throughout the world.

How much will the X Field Series X price?

No pricing info has been launched by Microsoft but, however commentators are suggesting that it might retail for $400 plus, however that Microsoft might attempt to hold the system barely cheaper than the authentic Xbox One launch value of $499.