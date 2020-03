When is the Xbox Series X released? How much will it cost?

The Xbox Series X is the long-awaited new console coming from Microsoft following in a protracted line of consoles from the similar household which have been with players for nearly twenty years.

The unique Xbox was launched in 2001, with the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005, adopted by the Xbox One in 2013. Though there have been vital upgrades and adjustments between these fashions, the new Xbox Series X will be the first main generational change in Xbox household for over seven years.

Initially codenamed “Mission Scarlett” by Microsoft, the new Xbox Series X was formally introduced at The Sport Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave followers and players a primary glimpse of the fourth era console from the Xbox household.

What can we find out about the Xbox Series X?

It is understood the Xbox Series X will be the strongest console that Microsoft have ever produced, and contemplating it appears to be like like it will go head-to-head with Sony’s model new PS5 for the Christmas 2020 market, we’re fairly positive the tech big are going to ensure it is a formidable piece of package.

At the moment plenty of the rumours round the gadget counsel that the spec will be excessive and is more likely to be 4k prepared, and will even have 8k functionality with a excessive body fee per second.

Like the PS5 it is understood Microsoft will be including an SSD functionality for storage, however will even have a bodily drive for video games.

It is additionally understood that present Xbox One peripherals like the controllers will work on the new Series X.

What does the Xbox Series X seem like?

This trailer exhibits what the new Xbox Series X appears to be like like.

The form of the gadget is totally different from its predecessor, rectangular in form and when upright wanting extra like a gaming PC – with a outstanding curved grill on high it’s a great wanting console.

When is the Xbox Series X launched?

At the second, Microsoft haven’t given an actual delivery date for the gadget, however they’ve mentioned it will be on sale for the vacation interval 2020, identical to the PS5 from Sony. Due to this fact the finest guess is that the X Field Series X will be launched in October, November or December 2020, most certainly November to make sure there’s loads of time to purchase the gadget and get it underneath tress throughout the world.

How much will the X Field Series X value?

No pricing data has been launched by Microsoft but, however commentators are suggesting that it may retail for $400 plus, however that Microsoft could attempt to preserve the gadget barely cheaper than the unique Xbox One launch worth of $499.