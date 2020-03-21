When is the Xbox Series X released? How much will it cost?

The Xbox Series X is the long-awaited new console coming from Microsoft following in an extended line of consoles from the similar household which were with avid gamers for nearly twenty years.

The unique Xbox was launched in 2001, with the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005, adopted by the Xbox One in 2013. Though there have been important upgrades and modifications between these fashions, the new Xbox Series X will be the first main generational change in Xbox household for over seven years.

Initially codenamed “Venture Scarlett” by Microsoft, the new Xbox Series X was formally introduced at The Sport Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave followers and avid gamers a primary glimpse of the fourth era console from the Xbox household.

What will we find out about the Xbox Series X?

It is understood the Xbox Series X will be the strongest console that Microsoft have ever produced, and contemplating it seems to be like it will go head-to-head with Sony’s model new PS5 for the Christmas 2020 market, we’re fairly positive the tech big are going to verify it is a formidable piece of equipment.

Presently quite a lot of the rumours round the machine counsel that the spec will be excessive and is prone to be 4k prepared, and will even have 8k functionality with a excessive body price per second.

Like the PS5 it is understood Microsoft will be including an SSD functionality for storage, however will even have a bodily drive for video games.

It is additionally understood that present Xbox One peripherals like the controllers will work on the new Series X.

What does the Xbox Series X appear like?

This trailer reveals what the new Xbox Series X seems to be like.

The form of the machine is totally different from its predecessor, rectangular in form and when upright wanting extra like a gaming PC – with a outstanding curved grill on high it’s an excellent wanting console.

When is the Xbox Series X launched?

At the second, Microsoft haven’t given a precise delivery date for the machine, however they’ve stated it will be on sale for the vacation interval 2020, identical to the PS5 from Sony. Subsequently the finest guess is that the X Field Series X will be launched in October, November or December 2020, most probably November to make sure there’s loads of time to purchase the machine and get it beneath tress throughout the world.

How much will the X Field Series X price?

No pricing info has been launched by Microsoft but, however commentators are suggesting that it may retail for $400 plus, however that Microsoft could attempt to hold the machine barely cheaper than the unique Xbox One launch value of $499.