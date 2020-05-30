When is Tom Brady documentary Man in the Arena on TV?

Whereas the coronavirus pandemic could have put a cease to most sporting fixtures this summer time, sports activities followers nonetheless have a lot to observe, with a slate of documentaries celebrating nice sporting legends.

Following on from the international success of the Michael Jordan ten-part collection The Final Dance, sports activities channel ESPN is gearing up for one more primetime documentary – this time celebrating former New England Patriots star and quarterback, Tom Brady.

Learn on for the whole lot you should learn about the upcoming Man in the Arena.

When is Man in the Arena?

The nine-part collection will reportedly air in 2021 on sports activities channel ESPN. Since the collection is government produced by the similar group behind The Final Dance, it’s doubtless the documentary may also air on Netflix for worldwide viewers.

Who is Tom Brady?

Whereas the title ‘Tom Brady’ could solely be vaguely acquainted to some British readers, throughout the pond Brady is a dwelling legend and star of American soccer.

Brady is a quarterback and for the first 20 years of his profession he performed for the New England Patriots, taking part in in 9 Tremendous Bowls and profitable six of them. A significant celeb in American tradition, he’s appeared on quite a few talkshows, and is married to the supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brady is working on the collection with ESPN, and all through the nine-parter will give firsthand accounts of his profession highlights.

“9 Tremendous Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched degree,” ESPN’s Connor Schell mentioned in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to have the alternative to work with Tom Brady as he displays on every of these 9, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that outlined them. Gotham Chopra is a extremely expert filmmaker who I’m assured will carry to life this story of an icon in a brand new and revealing approach.”

Is there a trailer for Man in the Arena?

Sure, you may watch it under.