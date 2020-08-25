When is Trinkets season 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix sequence Trinkets, following a trio of youngsters who all wind up at a mandated Shoplifters Nameless assembly, is returning for a second and last season.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 actress Brianna Hildebrand (who performs Negasonic Teenage Warhead) leads the solid as misfit and anti-heroine Elodie.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to learn about Trinkets season two, together with the discharge date and trailers.

When is Trinkets season two on Netflix?

The ten-part second season of Trinkets will drop on Netflix on Tuesday 25th August 2020.

Trinkets season 2 solid

Primarily based on the younger grownup novel by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and set in Portland, Oregon, Trinkets season one adopted three kleptomaniacs and unlikely pals: queer outsider Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), standard Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) and woman-of-mystery Moe (Kiana Madeira), who all bond over their obsession with shoplifting.

On the finish of season one Elodie’s father Doug (Larry Sullivan) revealed that he deliberate to ship her to a rehabilitation facility in Seattle, to assist her cope along with her shoplifting behavior.

In the meantime Moe – who had by no means truly stolen something, and was finally revealed to have been overlaying for a friend- shoplifted some alcohol, whereas Tabitha is in over her head after stealing a automotive from her abusive ex, Brady (Brandon Butler).

Primarily based on the season two trailer, it appears like we’ll see the fallout from Moe and Tabitha’s crimes – will each ladies seen on the police station initially of the video.

We’ll even be launched to a possible love curiosity for Elodie: Jillian, a clarinet fanatic, performed by newcomer Chloe Levine.

Trinkets season 2 trailer

A full trailer for Trinkets season two was launched in early August 2020 – you may watch it right here.

A teaser trailer was launched earlier within the yr, revealing that the second season would lastly present the solutions followers have been craving.

