When is Twin Mirror released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Dontnod Leisure, the award-winning builders of Life is Unusual and Inform Me Why, proceed to take movie-level thriller narratives and place them in interactive, mind-bending and infrequently emotional video video games. One in all their new releases, an investigative thriller, seems to be to be no completely different as we play as a damaged man discovering himself in his mysterious hometown.

When is Twin Mirror launched?

Initially due for launch final 12 months, Twin Mirror will as a substitute arrive on an unspecified date in 2020. It can launch in three elements, with the primary episode known as Misplaced on Arrival.

What consoles and platforms will Twin Mirror be launched on?

Twin Mirror might be accessible on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows. Nevertheless, the Microsoft Home windows model might be unique to the Epic Video games Retailer for one 12 months.

What’s Twin Mirror about?

33-year-old Samuel, nonetheless reeling from a current break-up, returns to his hometown in West Virginia for his finest buddy’s funeral. The depressed and bitter investigative journalist then wakes up in his lodge room with a bloody shirt and no reminiscence of the night time earlier than – prompting a twisted search to seek out the reality…

Twin Mirror is a third-person journey recreation, with an interactive atmosphere and obtainable objects that encourages investigation. One of many recreation’s key themes is duality – gamers can discover clues in each the actual world and Samuel’s Sherlock-Esque thoughts palace, and Samuel might be influenced by his interior voice The Double. Gamers can management who Samuel talks to, and selections all through the sport will decide which of the potential a number of endings are unlocked.

Is there a trailer for Twin Mirror?