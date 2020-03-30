When is Twin Mirror released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Dontnod Leisure, the award-winning builders of Life is Unusual and Inform Me Why, proceed to take movie-level thriller narratives and place them in interactive, mind-bending and sometimes emotional video video games. Considered one of their new releases, an investigative thriller, appears to be like to be no completely different as we play as a damaged man discovering himself in his mysterious hometown.

When is Twin Mirror launched?

Initially due for launch final yr, Twin Mirror will as an alternative arrive on an unspecified date in 2020. It is going to launch in three elements, with the primary episode known as Misplaced on Arrival.

What consoles and platforms will Twin Mirror be launched on?

Twin Mirror might be obtainable on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows. Nonetheless, the Microsoft Home windows model might be unique to the Epic Video games Retailer for one yr.

What’s Twin Mirror about?

33-year-old Samuel, nonetheless reeling from a latest break-up, returns to his hometown in West Virginia for his greatest pal’s funeral. The depressed and bitter investigative journalist then wakes up in his resort room with a bloody shirt and no reminiscence of the night time earlier than – prompting a twisted search to search out the reality…

Twin Mirror is a third-person journey sport, with an interactive atmosphere and obtainable objects that encourages investigation. One of many sport’s key themes is duality – gamers can discover clues in each the true world and Samuel’s Sherlock-Esque thoughts palace, and Samuel might be influenced by his internal voice The Double. Gamers can management who Samuel talks to, and decisions all through the sport will decide which of the attainable a number of endings are unlocked.

Is there a trailer for Twin Mirror?