When is Twin Mirror released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Dontnod Leisure, the award-winning builders of Life is Unusual and Inform Me Why, proceed to take movie-level thriller narratives and place them in interactive, mind-bending and sometimes emotional video video games. Certainly one of their new releases, an investigative thriller, appears to be like to be no completely different as we play as a damaged man discovering himself in his mysterious hometown.

When is Twin Mirror launched?

Initially due for launch final 12 months, Twin Mirror will as an alternative arrive on an unspecified date in 2020. It would launch in three components, with the primary episode referred to as Misplaced on Arrival.

What consoles and platforms will Twin Mirror be launched on?

Twin Mirror will probably be out there on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows. Nonetheless, the Microsoft Home windows model will probably be unique to the Epic Video games Retailer for one 12 months.

What’s Twin Mirror about?

33-year-old Samuel, nonetheless reeling from a current break-up, returns to his hometown in West Virginia for his finest good friend’s funeral. The depressed and bitter investigative journalist then wakes up in his lodge room with a bloody shirt and no reminiscence of the evening earlier than – prompting a twisted search to seek out the reality…

Twin Mirror is a third-person journey recreation, with an interactive surroundings and obtainable objects that encourages investigation. One of many recreation’s key themes is duality – gamers can discover clues in each the actual world and Samuel’s Sherlock-Esque thoughts palace, and Samuel will probably be influenced by his internal voice The Double. Gamers can management who Samuel talks to, and selections all through the sport will decide which of the attainable a number of endings are unlocked.

Is there a trailer for Twin Mirror?