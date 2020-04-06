When is Twin on BBC Four? How to watch Kristofer Hivju’s Nordic noir

The “Nordic Noir” craze reveals no indicators of abating with latest collection akin to Wisting proving common on BBC 4 – now new collection Twin seems to be to proceed that pattern, with a distinction.

Whereas all of the substances of Scandi-noir are there – a homicide, a police investigation, and beautiful surroundings – Twins mixes issues up a bit with, properly, twins, utilizing the nice ol’ similar twin mix-up to inject some household drama into the style.

Right here’s every little thing you want to find out about Norwegian crime drama Twin, starring none aside from Sport of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju.

What is Twin about?

Twin follows Erik, a broke surfer layabout who goes to go to his similar twin, profitable household man Adam, for the primary time in 15 years after changing into homeless. What occurs subsequent will reveal the twist of the primary two episodes – learn on in case you dare…

A quarrel between the twins and Adam’s spouse Ingrid ends in Adam’s unintended demise – prompting Erik to assume the id of his deceased brother to save the household from jail. Nevertheless, whereas Erik might appear to be his brother, his character couldn’t be extra completely different – Erik could have to develop into the upstanding brother he barely knew to persuade Adam’s suspicious youngsters, in addition to the continuing police investigation…

The place to watch Twin

Twin premiered on UK shores on 4th April and airs in double payments on Saturdays at 9pm on BBC4. After transmission episodes will, after all, be accessible on BBC iPlayer.

Who is within the forged of Twin? Was Kristofer Hivju in Sport of Thrones?

Sure, the face most recognisable to UK viewers is, after all, Kristofer Hivju, greatest recognized for taking part in light big Tormund Giantsbane in Sport of Thrones. The previous wildling is a long-time tv star in his native Norway, but in addition has roles within the Quick & Livid franchise in addition to the upcoming second season of The Witcher.

He is joined by a number of different Norwegian TV stars, together with Rebekka Nystabakk as Adam’s tormented spouse Ingrid and Mathilde Holtedahl Cuhra as Adam’s suspicious daughter Karin.

Twin assessment

Twin Evaluate by Radio Occasions‘ David Butcher.

“Right here’s a darkish and stormy Norwegian saga to get wrapped up in over the approaching weeks. It has the sort of premise – concerning the woven destinies of dual brothers – that would really feel like a stretch, however as a substitute it comes over as a bleak fashionable people story.

“Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane from Sport of Thrones) performs bear-like Erik, an irresponsible surfer dude within the north of Norway whose dwelling, a beachside caravan, will get towed away as a result of he hasn’t paid the farmer lease.

“As Erik’s life unravels additional he turns to his strait-laced twin, Adam, who runs a tourism enterprise. “Something Erik touches he breaks,” Adam groans to his spouse Ingrid, and by the tip of the primary double invoice, rather a lot will get damaged, as their lives enter a warped new actuality.

“It’s highly effective stuff and, as with the most effective Nordic noir, the setting is a key contributor: the wildly stunning mountains and fjords of the Lofoten archipelago are fairly one thing.”

The place is Twin filmed?

Unsurprisingly, the collection was filmed in Norway – particularly the picture-perfect Lofoten Islands within the north. Adam’s dwelling is on the beautiful island of Sakrisøy to be particular, which can absolutely obtain a tourism bump – although we’d suggest a wetsuit for browsing…

