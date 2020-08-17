When is Two Weeks to Live on Sky One and NOW TV? What is it about?

It’s unlikely that any TV present Maisie Williams works on will rival Recreation of Thrones when it comes to scale anytime quickly – however the actress is returning to the small display screen subsequent month in a model new Sky One Authentic.

Black comedy Two Weeks to Live, which additionally stars Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, marks Williams’ first main TV function for the reason that fantasy collection ended final 12 months – and she claims it is a really totally different present to the one who made her well-known.

Just like the sound of that? Learn on for every part you want to know concerning the upcoming collection, together with launch date, what it’s about and who else is within the solid.

When is Two Weeks to Live on Sky One and NOW TV?

The primary episode of the collection will air on Wednesday 2nd September 2020

In complete there can be six episodes within the first collection – most probably airing on a weekly foundation, with the episodes made accessible on NOW TV after broadcast on Sky One.

What is Two Weeks to Live about?

The collection centres on a younger girl Kim Stokes, who is described as a wierd misfit and who has been dwelling together with her mom in a rural getaway ever for the reason that mysterious dying of her father when she was nonetheless a younger lady.

Having come of age, Kim enters the actual world as she makes an attempt to depart behind her lifetime of seclusion, however issues take an uncommon flip when she enters a neighborhood pub and turns into concerned in a prank which fits horribly flawed and leaves her, the pub landlords and her mom in a harmful scenario.

David M. Benett/Getty Photographs for Sky

The synopsis reads: “The unlikely crew quickly discover themselves on the run from murderous gangsters and the police with a large bag of stolen money.

“However Kim is no abnormal fish out of water – she’s extra like an awesome white shark who is aware of how to strip a Smith & Wesson SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat and pores and skin a deer to make a sleeping bag while completely reciting the lyrics to ‘I Will Survive’. Along with her of their crew, they may all simply get out of this alive.”

Talking to and different press earlier within the 12 months, star Maisie Williams claimed that the present was the “polar reverse” to Recreation of Thrones.

She stated: “I believe tonally this is a really totally different present. So far as Kim goes, there are undoubtedly similarities between her and Arya Stark, however when it comes to being in a recent piece… it’s a really totally different vibe for me.”

Sounds intriguing!

Who is within the solid of Two Weeks to Live?

Recreation of Thrones star Maisie Williams leads the solid as Kim Stokes, her first main small display screen function since her time taking part in Arya Stark resulted in 2019.

Past Williams, the collection is bolstered by a powerful supporting ensemble, together with Fleabag’s Sian Clifford as Kim’s mom Tina as well as to Sean Knopp (Physician Who), Mawaan Rizwan (Benjamin) and Taheen Modak (Van Der Valk).

Two Weeks to Live trailer

You will get a style of the tone of the brand new collection within the brief clip beneath…

In the meantime RadioTimes.com debuted an unique new clip from the collection at our Sky comedy reside Q&A with Maisie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Daniel Mays at 7pm BST on Thursday, 30th July.

In August, one other brief trailer was launched – which you’ll try beneath:

