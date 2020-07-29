When is Two Weeks to Live on Sky One and NOW TV? What is it about?

Maisie Williams is taking on her first main small-screen function since fantasy behemoth Recreation of Thrones ended final 12 months.

Williams performs the lead in new Sky One black comedy Two Weeks to Live – which she says is a really totally different present to the one who made her well-known – starring alongside Fleabag star Sian Clifford.

Just like the sound of that? Learn on for every thing you want to know in regards to the upcoming sequence, together with launch date, what it’s about and who else is within the forged.

When is Two Weeks to Live on Sky One and NOW TV?

As but we don’t have an actual air date – however it shouldn’t be an excessive amount of longer to wait, with the sequence anticipated to debut someday within the Autumn of 2020.

In complete there shall be six episodes within the first sequence – most definitely airing on a weekly foundation, with the episodes made obtainable on NOW TV after broadcast on Sky One.

What is Two Weeks to Live about?

The sequence centres on a younger lady Kim Stokes, who is described as a wierd misfit and who has been residing together with her mom in a rural getaway ever because the mysterious loss of life of her father when she was nonetheless a younger woman.

Having come of age, Kim enters the true world as she makes an attempt to depart behind her lifetime of seclusion, however issues take an uncommon flip when she enters a neighborhood pub and turns into concerned in a prank which works horribly unsuitable and leaves her, the pub landlords and her mom in a harmful scenario.

David M. Benett/Getty Pictures for Sky

The synopsis reads, “The unlikely crew quickly discover themselves on the run from murderous gangsters and the police with an enormous bag of stolen money.

“However Kim is no odd fish out of water – she’s extra like an incredible white shark who is aware of how to strip a Smith & Wesson SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat and pores and skin a deer to make a sleeping bag while completely reciting the lyrics to ‘I Will Survive’. Along with her of their group, they could all simply get out of this alive.”

Talking to and different press earlier within the 12 months, star Maisie Williams claimed that the present was the “polar reverse” to Recreation of Thrones.

She mentioned, “I feel tonally this is a really totally different present. So far as Kim goes, there are positively similarities between her and Arya Stark, however when it comes to being in a up to date piece… it’s a really totally different vibe for me.”

Sounds intriguing!

Who is within the forged of Two Weeks to Live?

Recreation of Thrones star Maisie Williams leads the forged as Kim Stokes, her first main small display screen function since her time enjoying Arya Stark led to 2019.

Past Williams, the sequence is bolstered by a powerful supporting ensemble, together with Fleabag’s Sian Clifford as Kim’s mom Tina as well as to Sean Knopp (Physician Who), Mawaan Rizwan (Benjamin) and Taheen Modak (Van Der Valk).

Two Weeks to Live trailer

You will get a style of the tone of the brand new sequence within the quick clip under…

In the meantime RadioTimes.com shall be debuting an unique new clip from the sequence at our Sky comedy stay Q&A with Maisie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Daniel Mays at 7pm BST on Thursday, 30th July.

