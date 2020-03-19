Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are able to settle the rating as soon as and for all this summer time as they goal to finish a trilogy battle.

Followers around the globe have been gripped as Fury produced an iconic efficiency to slam Wilder and declare the WBC Heavyweight title belt.

Boxing on TV schedule

Wilder is reportedly set to activate a rematch clause because the pair drew within the unique battle, that means this could be the Bronze Bomber’s first problem in his bid to reclaim the belt.

Take a look at all the newest particulars about Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder.

When is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3?

Fury v Wilder has been tipped to happen on Saturday 18th July 2020.

What time is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3?

The principle occasion – Fury v Wilder – could be anticipated to go forward from roughly 3:00am UK time within the early hours of Sunday morning (11:00pm Saturday ET).

The place is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder Three held?

The battle is anticipated to happen on the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA – the scene of Fury v Wilder 2.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder Three undercard

TBC

Watch Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder Three in UK

The battle can be proven dwell on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK if it is confirmed.

Followers will be capable to buy the battle for a one-off payment of round £24.95.

You’ll be able to take in your complete build-up and full undercard forward of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with a number of massive names confirmed on the cardboard.

Watch Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder Three in USA

Followers would be capable to watch the battle dwell within the US by way of ESPN+

On it’s personal, ESPN+ prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per yr.