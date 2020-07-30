Nicholas Pinnock (Prime Boy) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London) are among the many star-studded forged lined up for ITV’s Unsaid Stories, a collection of brief movies impressed by the Black Lives Matter motion that can air later this summer time.

The tales embrace a dialog between two former flames, a black girl and a white man; a black father and daughter discussing Black Lives Matter; and a light-skinned, mixed-race girl confronting her personal colourism.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill stated of the fee,“I’m proud to fee 4 new drama shorts from Greenacre Movies which mirror what’s taking place in Britain right this moment. The scripts are distinctive, recent and interesting, about actual individuals in utterly actual conditions, confronting and exploring racism and prejudice. I hope in some small manner every of those movies will result in change.”

Learn on for all the things you might want to learn about Unsaid Stories.

When is Unsaid Stories on TV?

The collection of brief movies (every 15 minutes lengthy) will start filming in London from 27th July, and air later this summer time.

Unsaid Stories forged

The 4 brief movies all sort out racism and its many varieties, from unconscious bias to racial profiling by police.

I Don’t Need to Speak About This stars The Seize’s Adelayo Adedayo reverse Gangs of London star Joe Cole; they respectively play a center class black girl and her ex-boyfriend, a working class white man.

They stumble upon one another and begin a candid dialogue in regards to the points their relationship confronted, together with racism.

Generational stars Nicholas Pinnock (Prime Boy) as Oliver, a father who discovers his 16-year-old daughter Justina, performed by Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna) is sneaking out – solely to find that she’s going to a Black Lives Matter protest.

Lavender is written by and stars Nicôle Lecky, and focuses on a light-skinned, combined race girl who offers delivery to a child with darkish pores and skin, resulting in a dialog about colourism together with her white mom, performed by Amanda Abbington (Sherlock).

Getty

Lastly, Look At Me sees Paapa Essiedu (I Might Destroy You) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) play Nicola and Michael, a profitable couple who’re stopped by police once they drive out to a date.

Unsaid Stories trailer

There’s no trailer but for Unsaid Stories – we’ll replace this web page as quickly as the primary teaser lands.

Try what else is on with our TV Information.