Greg Daniels (The Workplace, Parks & Recreation) is again with with a brand new sequence on Amazon Prime Video – Upload.

The seasoned comedy author has spent the final six years shaping this model new sci-fi comedy based mostly on the premise of with the ability to add your consciousness to a variety of digital actuality lodges – a digital afterlife.

Try our full information to the upcoming present together with a trailer, forged checklist and extra in regards to the wacky plot.

When is Upload released on Amazon Prime Video?

Upload will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 1st Might 2020.

Who is within the forged of Upload?

Robbie Amell (The Duff, ARQ) is joined by Andy Allo (Pitch Good 3) in the principle roles. Kevin Bigley (The Dilemma, Stretch, Indignant Birds Film), Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch), and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) make up the forged with appearances from Andy Thompson (BFG, Trial & Error) and Chris Williams (Krazee-Eyez Killa from Curb Your Enthusiam).

The sequence was created by Greg Daniels who additionally serves as government producer together with Howard Klein.

What is Upload about?

Set in a technologically superior future – albeit not too far down the road – people can select to be uploaded right into a digital afterlife once they discover themselves near-death.

The sequence follows a younger app developer who winds up within the hospital following a self-driving automotive accident, needing to shortly determine his destiny. After a rushed deliberation together with his shallow girlfriend he chooses to be uploaded to her household’s luxurious digital afterlife, the Horizen firm’s Lakeview.

As soon as uploaded in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer support Angel, who at first is his charismatic concierge and information, however shortly turns into his buddy and confidante, serving to him navigate this new digital extension of life.

Is there a trailer for Upload?

Sure – you’ll be able to watch the official teaser beneath.

How can I watch Upload?

All 10 episodes shall be obtainable to stream completely on Amazon Prime Video around the globe.

Will there be a season 2 of Upload?

Just one season has been confirmed to this point, however there is scope for a second run of episodes and past, relying on the reception to the primary sequence.

Daniels has a confirmed observe file with single-camera comedies following the huge success of The Workplace and Parks & Rec and can hope Upload can observe of their footsteps.

Try what else is on with our TV Information