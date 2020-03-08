When is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 released? What’s it about?

Videogames are following the current movie pattern of releasing sequels lengthy after the unique – very like Psychonauts 2 and Past Good and Evil 2, this bloodthirsty title is a follow-up to a sport that initially got here out over 15 years in the past. Vampires have turn into a full-blown cinematic craze since then, and now in Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 gamers get the uncommon probability to really turn into one.

Right here’s all the things we all know to this point about Paradox Interactive’s long-awaited sequel…

When is Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 launched?

After initially scheduled for March 2020, Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 will now hit cabinets at an unspecified time later within the yr.

What consoles and platforms will Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 be obtainable on?

The sport will launch on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 about?

A belated sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, this follow-up somewhat unusually begins with the principle character’s demise in 21st century Seattle. The participant is in fact resurrected as a vampire, a sufferer of a mass vampire assault that ignites a bloody civil conflict between a number of bloodsucking factions.

Gameplay is largely first-person, and permits the participant to decide on between completely different disciples and clans every with completely different and upgradable powers akin to levitation and bat summoning. The foremost character is additionally fully customisable, with the added possibility to decide on their human backstory earlier than their unlucky run-in with a vampire.

Can I pre-order Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

You’ll be able to pre-order the sport through Amazon right here

Is there a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

Sure – it’s darkly humorous: