When is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 released? What’s it about?

Videogames are following the current movie pattern of releasing sequels lengthy after the unique – very like Psychonauts 2 and Past Good and Evil 2, this bloodthirsty title is a follow-up to a recreation that initially got here out over 15 years in the past. Vampires have turn into a full-blown cinematic craze since then, and now in Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 gamers get the uncommon likelihood to truly turn into one.

Right here’s all the things we all know to date about Paradox Interactive’s long-awaited sequel…

When is Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 launched?

After initially scheduled for March 2020, Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 will now hit cabinets at an unspecified time later within the yr.

What consoles and platforms will Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 be out there on?

The recreation will launch on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 about?

A belated sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, this follow-up reasonably unusually begins with the principle character’s loss of life in 21st century Seattle. The participant is after all resurrected as a vampire, a sufferer of a mass vampire assault that ignites a bloody civil conflict between a number of bloodsucking factions.

Gameplay is principally first-person, and permits the participant to decide on between completely different disciples and clans every with completely different and upgradable powers comparable to levitation and bat summoning. The important character is additionally fully customisable, with the added possibility to decide on their human backstory earlier than their unlucky run-in with a vampire.

Can I pre-order Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

You’ll be able to pre-order the sport through Amazon right here

Is there a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

Sure – it’s darkly humorous: