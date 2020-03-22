When is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 released? What’s it about?

Videogames are following the latest movie pattern of releasing sequels lengthy after the unique – very like Psychonauts 2 and Past Good and Evil 2, this bloodthirsty title is a follow-up to a recreation that initially got here out over 15 years in the past. Vampires have develop into a full-blown cinematic craze since then, and now in Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 gamers get the uncommon probability to truly develop into one.

Right here’s all the things we all know up to now about Paradox Interactive’s long-awaited sequel…

When is Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 launched?

After initially scheduled for March 2020, Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 will now hit cabinets at an unspecified time later within the 12 months.

What consoles and platforms will Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 be obtainable on?

The recreation will launch on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 about?

A belated sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, this follow-up fairly unusually begins with the principle character’s demise in 21st century Seattle. The participant is in fact resurrected as a vampire, a sufferer of a mass vampire assault that ignites a bloody civil battle between a number of bloodsucking factions.

Gameplay is principally first-person, and permits the participant to decide on between totally different disciples and clans every with totally different and upgradable powers reminiscent of levitation and bat summoning. The principal character is additionally fully customisable, with the added possibility to decide on their human backstory earlier than their unlucky run-in with a vampire.

Can I pre-order Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

You possibly can pre-order the sport through Amazon right here

Is there a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

Sure – it’s darkly humorous: