When is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 released? What’s it about?

Videogames are following the latest movie development of releasing sequels lengthy after the unique – very similar to Psychonauts 2 and Past Good and Evil 2, this bloodthirsty title is a follow-up to a sport that initially got here out over 15 years in the past. Vampires have grow to be a full-blown cinematic craze since then, and now in Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 gamers get the uncommon likelihood to really grow to be one.

Right here’s every thing we all know up to now about Paradox Interactive’s long-awaited sequel…

When is Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 launched?

After initially scheduled for March 2020, Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 will now hit cabinets at an unspecified time later within the yr.

What consoles and platforms will Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 be accessible on?

The sport will launch on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 about?

A belated sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, this follow-up slightly unusually begins with the principle character’s loss of life in 21st century Seattle. The participant is after all resurrected as a vampire, a sufferer of a mass vampire assault that ignites a bloody civil battle between a number of bloodsucking factions.

Gameplay is largely first-person, and permits the participant to decide on between totally different disciples and clans every with totally different and upgradable powers similar to levitation and bat summoning. The foremost character is additionally utterly customisable, with the added choice to decide on their human backstory earlier than their unlucky run-in with a vampire.

Can I pre-order Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

Is there a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

Sure – it’s darkly humorous: