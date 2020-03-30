When is Virtual Grand National? Watch on TV and live stream

The Grand Nationwide is one of many centrepiece occasions of the British sporting calendar, and whereas the race itself can not go forward as deliberate, organisers are able to air the following smartest thing.

The Virtual Grand Nationwide has been aired for the final couple of years with growing recognition forward of the large race itself.

Utilizing quite a lot of algorithms and stats, the pc system has been used to foretell the winner of earlier races, and now all eyes shall be on it because the nation seeks a splash of sporting pleasure.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the main points forward of the Virtual Grand Nationwide.

When is the Virtual Grand Nationwide?

The Virtual Grand Nationwide takes place on Saturday 4th April 2020.

What time is the Virtual Grand Nationwide?

The race is slated for between 5:00pm and 5:30pm.

Watch the Virtual Grand Nationwide

Followers can tune in to observe the Virtual Grand Nationwide free of charge on ITV from 5:00pm. The present will run till 5:30pm.

You can even watch on-line by way of ITV Hub.