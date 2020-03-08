When is WandaVision TV series released on Disney+?

There’s nonetheless a number of months to go till Disney+ launches within the UK on 24th March, however there’s already some excellent news in retailer for future subscribers.

One of many new platform’s most anticipated authentic reveals, Marvel series WandaVision, will now be debuting on the service later this 12 months, having beforehand been earmarked for a Spring 2021 launch.

The information was first revealed in a video which supplied a glimpse at all the main Disney+ releases set to launch in 2020, with first-looks on the Lizzie McGuire reboot and The Mandalorian season two amongst the opposite highlights.

This was adopted up by a tweet from the official Disney+ account, which confirmed the information that the series would come later in 2020.

Is that this not what 2020 imaginative and prescient means? From #ToyStory four and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, right here’s a glance into our future on the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this 12 months. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

Precisely what WandaVision will probably be about stays one thing of a thriller at this stage, though we do know that it’ll encompass six episodes and can see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff and Imaginative and prescient respectively – with the latter seemingly introduced again following his dying in Avengers: Infinity Struggle.

The series can even star Teyonah Parris (Mad Males), Kat Dennings (Thor), Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kathryn Hahn (Non-public Life).

The celebs have thus far in contrast the series to a sitcom, calling the present ‘bonkers” in an interview with Leisure Weekly.

Olsen stated, “It is a mash-up between American sitcoms all through the a long time and Marvel movie with these characters.”

And Bettany added, ““I believe there’s been an actual development within the characters and the connection and to really have the ability to spend the time on that. Every time there’s extra thrilling stuff for us to do.… The scripts we’re studying thus far are so bonkers.”

We’re definitely intrigued…