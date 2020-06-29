When is Warrior Nun released on Netflix? Your guide to the new series

Netflix is about to launch one other model new fantasy series, this time based mostly on a fan favorite unbiased comedian e-book and following a band of warrior nuns of their battle towards evil forces.

The aptly-titled Warrior Nun unfolds from the perspective of Ava, a teenage lady of little religion who is unexpectedly ordained into this unusual world of terrifying ghouls and lethal fighters.

Can she juggle the social stress of a traditional teenage life together with her distinctive new duties? The world could very nicely rely on it. Right here’s every little thing we all know thus far about Warrior Nun on Netflix.

When is Warrior Nun released on Netflix?

Confirmed: Warrior Nun will arrive on Netflix on Thursday 2nd July.

What is Warrior Nun about?

Impressed by a cult favorite comedian e-book, Warrior Nun does what it says on the tin. The series follows the adventures of a bunch of preventing nuns, who’ve been engaged in a secret battle towards darkish supernatural forces for generations.

Ava is a non-believer who is chosen to wield a magical halo as a weapon in the battle to come, however her unhealthy perspective leads to some battle with the older and extra conventional members of the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

Followers of Buffy the Vampire Slayer may expertise a little bit déjà vu right here, as Warrior Nun can even take care of how Ava juggles her life as a traditional teenage lady as well as to being a fierce paranormal warrior.

How is Warrior Nun completely different to the comics?

The most important distinction between Netflix’s Warrior Nun series and the unique comedian books stem from the major character herself. In the series, she’s a cynical teenager known as Ava, however the supply materials revolves round an older girl named Shannon Masters.

Shannon seems to be a extra noble and heroic determine than Ava is, but it surely’s potential that the latter will develop right into a extra inspirational determine as the present progresses.

Yow will discover the Warrior Nun comics on Amazon, if you would like a little bit head begin earlier than the series comes out on Netflix.

Who is in the forged of Warrior Nun?

Portuguese actress Alba Baptista leads the forged as the Warrior Nun herself Ava, marking one in all her first main English-language roles.

The forged is comprised largely of fellow European expertise, together with Spanish actor Tristán Ulloa (Terminator: Darkish Destiny) as Father Vincent, alongside Dutch actress Thekla Reuten (Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man) and Portuguese-American Joaquim de Almeida (The Hitman’s Bodyguard).

Relative newcomers Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea and Kristina Tonteri-Younger additionally star in supporting roles.

Is there a trailer for Warrior Nun?

Sure, Netflix released this primary take a look at the series which teases each its motion sequences in addition to its tongue-in-cheek sense of humour.

Check out our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide. If you need to learn a few of the Warrior Nun comics, head over to Amazon now.