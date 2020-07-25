When is Weird But True season 3 on Disney+?

Instructional household present Weird But True is migrating from its unique residence on Nationwide Geographic, to a brand new prime place on streaming service Disney+.

But whereas the present could also be shifting, followers can relaxation assured that the format will stay the identical; educating viewers about a wide selection of matters in a enjoyable and accessible manner.

Nevertheless, the collection is getting a brand new co-host as Charlie Engelman will now be paired up with fellow youngsters’s entertainer Carly Ciarrocchi, as a substitute of his sister, Kirby.

Right here’s the whole lot you could find out about Weird But True season 3 on Disney+:

When is Weird But True on Disney Plus?

Weird But True season three will probably be accessible to stream on Disney+ from Friday 14th August. Like most unique reveals on the service, episodes will probably be added weekly relatively than abruptly.

What is Weird But True about?

Weird But True is an academic collection aimed primarily at youngsters and households, which goals to disclose stunning and engaging details about the world.

The collection sees our charismatic hosts embark on imaginative and unusual adventures, integrating a “mixture of arts and crafts, unbelievable information and real-life exploration,” based on Disney.

Weird But True season 3 episodes



Disney Plus



Weird But True tackles all kinds of matters that fall beneath the remit of Nationwide Geographic and season three will probably be no exception, encompassing dinosaurs, farming and the photo voltaic system to call just a few.

Right here’s the total checklist of season three episodes:

1. Dinosaurs

Charlie and Carly’s quest takes them on an interesting journey to Dinosaur Nationwide Monument. There, they hatch a plan with a palaeontologist to “dig up” the dough.

2. Nationwide Parks

Carly thinks backyards are to be loved, and Charlie thinks they need to be protected. A go to with park rangers from Yellowstone Nationwide Park would possibly simply assist settle Carly and Charlie’s debate.

3. Farming

Carly has an concept to show the backyard right into a farm, however they don’t have sufficient house to develop the whole lot they want outdoors. She takes Charlie on a visit to an indoor vertical farm in NYC to be taught new potentialities of farming!

4. Germs

To keep away from getting sick from the germs Casey is spreading all through HQ, Carly and Charlie should perceive all there is to find out about germs. They head to Germfree Laboratories and Mushroom Mountain to look at good hygiene and well being practices.

5. Pictures

Carly and Charlie head to Berkeley to be taught from among the best – Nationwide Geographic photographer Anand Varma! Their concept to mix paper artwork with images makes their creation the hit of the present!

6. Trains

Carly’s project is to shadow a practice engineer; After her grandfather organises a go to to Steamtown Pennsylvania, Carly turns into impressed to enhance trains sooner or later.

7. Venomous Animals

Charlie and Carly head to California Academy of Sciences to be taught all about venomous species.

8. Our Photo voltaic System

Carly and Charlie head to the Mars habitat in Hawaii to expertise what it is prefer to reside in outer house. Famend astrophysicist Michio Kaku is a particular visitor star, taking part in fictional character Buster Infinity.



9. Cooking

Carly and Charlie try a fundamental burger, however that turns right into a catastrophe. The one method to grasp the artwork of cooking is to be taught from the specialists on the Culinary Institute of America.

10. Explorers

Carly meets with Nationwide Geographic Explorer Darlene Cavalier, who describes how she’s exploring new methods to attach folks with science. She’s making an attempt completely different strategies to encourage folks to pursue their very own curiosity and even develop into explorers themselves!

11. Scuba Diving

It’s the Manta Ray Dive! Regardless of her concern of scuba, Carly is decided to affix Charlie in order that he doesn’t should go alone. Can she overcome her concern?

12. Tenting

Carly and Charlie make a journey to Coronado Nationwide Forest inside Arizona’s Saguaro Nationwide Park. There, they get skilled recommendation and start to totally soak up what it is prefer to camp and develop into grasp campers.

13. Rockets

Carly and Charlie compete in a collection of launches that carefully resembles the storyline of the US/Soviet Union Area Race. After studying some key physics ideas about rocket flight, they race again to headquarters to construct a rocket of their very own.



Is there a trailer for Weird But True season 3?

Not simply but! But we’ll replace this web page when the primary clips from the brand new season are launched.

