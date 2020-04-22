When is White Lines on Netflix? New series from Money Heist creator

After Money Heist (also called La Casa de Papel) grew to become a shock worldwide sensation, Netflix jumped on the likelihood to present viewers extra reveals with the present’s creator.

Alex Pina signed an unique take care of the streaming service and is gearing as much as debut his follow-up mission, a darkish crime drama set on the Balearic Islands in Spain.

Right here’s the whole lot you have to find out about White Lines…

When is White Lines on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: White Lines will arrived on Netflix on Friday 15th Might 2020.

What is White Lines about?

White Lines takes place on the Balearic Islands in Spain, together with Majorca and Ibiza, the place the physique of a once-popular British DJ is found 20 years after his preliminary disappearance.

His sister flies out to uncover what occurred to him, however her investigation will drive her to confront her personal private demons…

Right here’s the trailer:

Who is within the solid of White Lines?

Laura Haddock is main the solid of White Lines, greatest referred to as the late mom of Star-Lord within the Guardians of the Galaxy motion pictures. She additionally starred as Hannah Roberts in TV thriller The Seize.

Marta Milans (Shazam) and Juan Diego Botto (Good Behaviour) will co-star within the new series, with supporting roles for Nuno Lopes (Saint George), Daniel Mays (Good Omens), Laurence Fox (Victoria) and Angela Griffin (Waterloo Street).