When is White Lines on Netflix? New series from Money Heist creator

Followers of Netflix’s worldwide hit Money Heist (often known as La Casa de Papel) might have a brand new favorite present on the horizon.

The follow-up undertaking from author Alex Pina is a darkly comedic crime drama set on the Balearic Islands in Spain, the place the physique of a person who went lacking 20 years in the past is abruptly found.

His sister flies out to Ibiza looking for solutions, sparking a wild chain of occasions that may see her query the whole lot she thought she knew about her brother and herself.

Right here’s what we find out about White Lines…

When is White Lines on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: White Lines will arrive on Netflix on Friday 15th Could 2020.

What is White Lines about?

White Lines takes place on the Balearic Islands in Spain, primarily Ibiza, the place the physique of once-popular British DJ Axel Collins is found 20 years after his preliminary disappearance.

After flying out to determine the physique, his youthful sister, Zoe, chooses to stay round and examine the mysterious circumstances of his dying.

She begins on the lookout for solutions with the eccentric pals he left behind, quickly discovering he was related to a rich household who owns most of the golf equipment on the island.

Is there a trailer for White Lines?

Who is within the forged of White Lines?

The lead function of Zoe Walker will probably be performed by Laura Haddock, finest referred to as the mom of Star-Lord within the Guardians of the Galaxy motion pictures. She additionally starred as Hannah Roberts in TV thriller The Seize.

Haddock stated: “She actually throws herself in on the deep finish. She finds herself in these conditions which are exhausting to deal with however she’s obtained that sturdy northern streak. Axel was tremendous courageous, her dad was a policeman, and that’s someplace in her genetic make-up. She’s courageous, she’s daring, and she or he’s additionally making large selections and proudly owning them.”

Tom Rhys Harries (Britannia) will painting her late brother in flashback sequences, which elaborate on his choice to go away their house in Manchester, in addition to the occasions that led as much as his demise.

He stated: “I cherished him. It’s nice to have a personality you’ll be able to let rip with, somebody who is no holds barred, goes after what he needs and by no means apologises for it. I discovered his journey and the way and what we find out about him thrilling and I cherished attending to discover that complexity.”

Daniel Mays (Good Omens), Angela Griffin (Waterloo Street) and Laurence Fox (Victoria) play Axel’s childhood pals, who moved to Ibiza with him once they grew to become youngsters however declare to know nothing of his disappearance.

Mays mentioned his character in an interview with RadioTimes.com, calling him a “traditional lovable rogue.”

“I might say his coronary heart is positively in the proper place, nevertheless it’s simply having lived that hedonistic way of life for 20 years out in Ibiza, it’s form of eroded him,” he stated. “He nonetheless thinks he’s the person, you already know what I imply?

Mays added: “He’s in all probability the very best comedic/tragic character I’ve ever taken on and as an actor you’re in a position to play in each these tones which is nice.”

Marta Milans (Shazam) and Juan Diego Botto (Good Behaviour) are members of a strong Spanish household, whereas Portuguese actor Nuno Lopes performs a driver and bodyguard who has been of their service for a few years.