When is White Lines on Netflix? New series from Money Heist creator

After Money Heist (often known as La Casa de Papel) turned a shock worldwide sensation, Netflix jumped on the probability to provide viewers extra reveals with the present’s creator.

Alex Pina signed an unique cope with the streaming service and is gearing as much as debut his follow-up undertaking, a darkish crime drama set on the Balearic Islands in Spain.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s worthwhile to learn about White Lines…

When is White Lines on Netflix?

White Lines doesn’t but have a confirmed launch date on Netflix, however we’ll replace this web page as extra data is available in…

The series filmed between June and October 2019, so its taking pictures schedule is not going to have been affected by coronavirus.

What is White Lines about?

White Lines takes place on the Balearic Islands in Spain, together with Majorca and Ibiza, the place the physique of a once-popular British DJ is found 20 years after his preliminary disappearance.

His sister flies out to uncover what occurred to him, however her investigation will drive her to confront her personal private demons…

Who is within the solid of White Lines?

Laura Haddock is main the solid of White Lines, finest generally known as the late mom of Star-Lord within the Guardians of the Galaxy films. She additionally starred as Hannah Roberts in TV thriller The Seize.

Marta Milans (Shazam) and Juan Diego Botto (Good Behaviour) will co-star within the new series, with supporting roles for Nuno Lopes (Saint George), Daniel Mays (Good Omens), Laurence Fox (Victoria) and Angela Griffin (Waterloo Street).