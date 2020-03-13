When is You Are What You Wear on TV? – Everything you need to know about Rylan’s new makeover show

Rylan Clark-Neal is taking to the BBC later this month together with his model new makeover show, You Are What You Wear.

Prepare for life-style overhauls, as the texture good collection helps folks match how they give the impression of being on the skin with how they really feel on the within.

The presenter might be joined by 5 stylists who’ll be working their magic on the show, and he’ll be on the helm of a “division retailer of desires”.

So when is it on? What can viewers anticipate? And who’re the stylists becoming a member of him on the show?

Right here’s every little thing you need to know…

When is it on?

Episode One in every of You Are What You Wear kicks off at 8pm on 26th March.

The show will proceed weekly on Thursdays on BBC, and will also be watched on BBC iPlayer.

What is it about?

Every episode will see the 5 stylists observing 4 purchasers from the Mirror Room.

Primarily based on their experience – whether or not this be figuring out how to decide the very best pair of denims or dressing curves – they’ll determine on who ought to gown the shopper, at which level the mirror will slide again to reveal who has taken on the problem.

In episode one, viewers will meet Chris, a 6ft 5 private hygiene salesman who solely wears black, trying to inject some color into his wardrobe whereas Manny from Leeds has a really completely different dilemma.

At 5ft 3, he’s been carrying kids’s sized garments for years and is searching for a grown up fashion with sass. We’ll additionally see PE instructor Rachael kick her coach habit, and warehouse employee Karen differentiate between her uniform and weekend put on.

Who’re the stylists?

Alongside Rylan are 5 of the UK’s most fun stylists with very completely different types and personalities, prepared to uplift a various vary of contributors in search of to reinvent their wardrobes.

Darren Kennedy

The style author loves basic tailoring and might make anybody really feel stylish.

He has hosted for BAFTA, GQ, a number of seasons of London Style Week Competition for the British Style Council and dwell on the purple carpet for the Brit Awards. Darren additionally often contributes to Beverly Hills Way of life journal.

Joey Bevan

The style designer likes to push boundaries and suppose exterior the field. He counts Little Combine, Jessie J and Woman GaGa as his celeb purchasers, and he L’Oreal, City Decay and Disney amongst his industrial purchasers.

Kat Farmer

Kat is a self-confessed style addict and her vastly standard weblog, #doesmybumlook40, paperwork her journey to discovering her fashion in her 40s.

Lucie Clifford

Lucie Clifford is a sought-after stylist who has labored within the style trade for over a decade.

The previous Style Editor of Look Journal, and Purchasing Editor of Fabulous Journal, she now counts the likes of Merely Be, New Look, Lipsy, Primark and Amazon amongst a few of her promoting and industrial purchasers.

Nana Acheampong

London-based style and celeb stylist Nana loves a little bit of glamour and bling.

She has labored with a bunch of editorial titles, industrial manufacturers, digital commerce, TV reveals and music purchasers – together with Ed Sheeran and One Course.

Is there a trailer?

There certain is – and you’re in for a deal with!

At the start of the clip, Rylan says: “If you’re caught it a mode rut, you have come to the precise place as I’ve bought the proper folks for the job!”

You can watch it beneath.

You Are What You Wear begins on March 26 at 8pm, solely on BBC One