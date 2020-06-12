When is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 on TV?

Put together to plug again into Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: the US musical dramedy is returning for a second season.

And anticipated to shuffle again into the solid: Jane Levy, who performs Zoey Clarke, a pc programmer who finds she will hear the ideas of different folks. However solely within the type of songs. And dance. Clearly.

Since hitting screens in January this yr, the single-camera sequence has been critically-acclaimed, with reviewers raving concerning the musical numbers, huge laughs and Levy’s efficiency specifically.

“We had been overwhelmed by the quantity of people that fell in love with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and the way a lot pleasure it dropped at everybody,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Leisure, stated in a press release (through EW). “We’re thrilled to deliver it again and might’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues.”

Can we count on extra of the identical when the present shuffles again onto TV? And when precisely will that be? Right here’s all you should know…

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 launch date

The present at the moment has no UK air date, though E4 has confirmed to RadioTimes.com it’ll broadcast the second season.

No plans for filming dates have been revealed. It could be possible followers have to attend till 2021 not less than to see new episodes as a consequence of widespread coronavirus lockdown taking pictures delays.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 solid

Though not but confirmed, Jane Levy is anticipated to return as lead Zoey Clarke, a pc coder with the flexibility to listen to different folks’s ideas in tune.

Different characters anticipated to return embody Mo (Alex Newell), Max (Skylar Astin) and Simon (John Clarence Stewart).

It’s additionally attainable we’ll see the return of Zoey’s father Mitch (Peter Gallagher) even after – SPOILER! – he handed away on the finish of season one.

As showrunner Austin Winsberg not too long ago advised EW: “I feel there are nonetheless artistic ways in which we will both by way of flashbacks or dream sequences or issues like that discover methods to nonetheless deliver him again every so often.”

What’s going to occur in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2?

Whereas it’s possible new episodes will take care of the fallout from Mitch’s loss of life, we will additionally count on Zoey to, as soon as once more, be caught in a love triangle.

Because the season one finale hinted, Zoey will develop emotions for each Max (Skylar Astin) and co-worker Simon (John Clarence Stewart).

“It opens doorways in season two for each of those guys to proceed to be viable and to deliver various things out in Zoey,” Winsberg stated.

“That may be disappointing to some followers, however I do really feel like we have now to proceed to, like all good, lengthy tv romantic comedy, it’s essential to maintain these threads alive.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 will air on E4 within the UK. Should you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.