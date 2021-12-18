when it will be held, live venues and characteristics of the in-person event

The Saturday, February 26 is celebrated on Johto’s Pokémon GO Tour, but one day later, February 27, 2022, the second part of the event will be held in person. This celebration will include encounters with various Pokémon, with rewards and special missions. For this, it is necessary to go to certain locations, which we leave you in the following guide, along with all the characteristics of the event.

With the Legacy Season just kicking off and December Community Day looming, it’s the best time to complete the Pokédex and increase our inventory. Do not miss it!

Pokémon GO Tour Information

Tickets for the event will cost USD 25.00 (or equivalent in local currency) and can now be purchased from the official website. However, if we want to participate in person we have to go to one of these locations:

Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico .

. Kaohsiung Lantern Festival, Taiwan .

. Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.





Event characteristics

Each real-world themed environment will have its own collection challenges.