When Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against Kangana, the actress said, ‘One was a lioness and one …’

November 4, 2020
Kangana Ranaut On Javed Akhtar: Noted writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Mangawalar in a local court in Mumbai against actress Kangana Ranaut. Javed Akhtar alleged that the actress made defamatory comments against him during the TV interview, which has hurt his reputation. A hearing will be held in the court on December 3 in this case. Also Read – New summons issued against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli in sedition case, police station will have to come this day

Now Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Javed Akhtar’s (Javed Akhtar) case. Retweeting Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s tweet, he wrote, “There was a lioness and a flock of wolves.”

Explain that the actress had named Javed Akhtar several times in the midst of some controversies. In an interview, Kangana shared that Javed Akhtar had threatened not to play with Hrithik Roshan’s family. Kangana also alleged that Akhtar tried to bully her through bullets near her Manali home.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Kangana had mentioned, “Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people.” If you do not apologize to them, you will not be anywhere. They will put you in jail and you will have no choice but to harm yourself. Kangana said that she said, you can also think about suicide. He told me all these things. Why did he say that if I do not apologize to Hrithik Roshan, I will commit suicide? He shouted at me. Got angry too.

