When JC Chávez threatened his colleagues at a rehabilitation center to accuse them of “El Chapo” Guzmán

Julio Cesar Chavez González built one of the most relevant sports careers in the history of Mexico, although he was overshadowed by drug addiction, an illness that afflicted him since his last years as a professional boxer and part of his retirement. The first time he was in a rehab center he had a bitter experienceso when he left he threatened the locals with call drug dealers who, then, were his friends, among whom was the Joaquin Guzman Loera El Chapo.

“I left after four months very angry. I told them ‘I’m going to throw you out Chapo Guzman, sons of his motherfuckin’ mother, Azul, to Esparragoza, to Amado Carrillo’who were friends of mine. ‘You’re going to see your motherfucking children, I’m going to burn the place down’. Later on I became friends with the godfather, we are currently good friends, but when I left the place they changed the whole procedure because It was very hard, like prison”stated on the podcast INSANE.

Although he did not specify the date, the Mexican Grand Champion reported that his second wife, Myriam Escobar, had the initiative to take him to a rehabilitation center in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. At the insistence of his family and the damage that the excessive consumption of toxic substances caused in his health, Chávez González agreed to go to the place for a month.

Upon arrival, he was assigned a room that appeared to provide him with all the mod cons during their stay. However, his expectations of what his internment would be like changed when his family left the facility; at that moment He knew the true conditions in which he would direct the supposed treatment.

“He tells me Godfather‘Come, pass him over there. You want to meet someone who is his idol’. I went with my ego to be the Mexican Grand ChampionI arrived and an iron door closed on me. I turned around and saw 120 motherfuckers all filthy and everyone tells me ‘humble him because you’re going to stay here’. I told him ‘don’t you know who I am?’, and he said ‘yes, one more addict’. I told him to get me out of there and we grabbed each other with ch * ngadazos, ”she recounted.

Although he was initially able to overcome the attack of five subjects, Chavez was unable to repel the blows of a larger group. According to him, the beating left him unconscious and the rest of his companions took the opportunity to tie it up. That was the beginning of a stay that lasted for four months in which he could not establish contact with any acquaintance abroad.

The first month was the hardest, as the refusal to adapt to his new reality caused him to live with limitations. However, with the passage of time he adapted and “having more humility”, assured. The constant discomfort led him to reflect on the privileges he enjoyed outside the detention center and he agreed with his companions.

“I had a mansion outsidehe had a private plane, a yacht, about 25 cars dumped there and I spent my time in a small workers’ room drugging myself day and night. Having a mansion with a swimming pool, with 10 rooms, having a house on the sea and I was locked up day and night taking drugs. I said that maybe it’s what I deserved, but then I said ‘I don’t deserve this shit’, because being there was shit, ”he assured.

At the end of the period, his family came to pick him up to return home. However, his bad experience caused him a resentment that led him to get high again a week later. Chávez González was unable to get out of the same dynamic until he moved his residence to Tijuana two years later.

Once established in the border town, his wife used another deception to transfer him back to a rehab clinic. In that place he remained five and a half months where he was able to carry out his rehabilitation satisfactorily. According to him, she claims, the last time she tried the drug was in July 2009.

