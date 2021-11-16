When Jorge Vergara, former owner of Chivas, threw AMLO for “being spiteful”

Jorge Vergara went all out against AMLO. (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

Jorge Vergara marked an era as an entrepreneur. His empire, Omnilife, took him to the most distinguished places in the business world. But, without a doubt, the facet that catapulted him to fame was his foray into Mexican soccer as the owner of the Chivas, one of the most popular teams in the country.

As owner of the rojiblanco team, Vergara got used to controversial phrases. Much remembered are his deployed against rivals such as America and Pumas. That style found its highest point on the grass, but it was not limited to that spectrum: it also launched racy comments in the realm of politics. He did so in 2005, during an interview with Denise Maerker on CNI Canal 40.

The journalist questioned the businessman with a hypothetical question: “Who would you vote for if the presidential elections were in a week?” (At that time it was a year away). Vergara made it clear that he had not yet decided who to vote for, but who not to vote for. “I would not vote for Lopez Obrador. The truth is that the part populist I am very concerned because I do not think it is the way to solve the problems of this country “, fired the controversial owner of the Flock.

In line with business criticism of AMLOVergara also pointed to the personality of the current president. And two, the spiteful part: I don’t think it’s the way to solve any problem in life either … dreaming of how to get revenge, how to blame others for something that you couldn’t change, “he said.

Vergara also said that his final choice was between Roberto Madrazo, the strong card of the PRI at that time, and Santiago Creel, of the PAN (who in the end lost the race with Felipe Calderon). The Omnilife boss mentioned that he did not know Madrazo in person. On the other hand, he highlighted some encounters with Creel. “I know it. They are very humble people, with good intentions ”.

True to his style of commenting on whatever they asked him, Vergara offered his vision of the country in political terms. “We are at a stage with a great opportunity. We had a peaceful transition. Something that Mexicans have not recognized: we got the power of the vote. We need to mature in that process ”. And he also questioned the government in turn, the PAN, whose parliamentary group described as “the same cat but wallowed, with its own interests, power and party.”

Jorge also recalled that the FART He offered to enter politics as a deputy for Jalisco, but he declined the proposal because he did not want to mix his business activity with politics. He also revealed that various parties had approached him to seek funding; However, until that moment, he had chosen to stay on the sidelines and focus on his activities.

Asked about the power of football on a social level, the tycoon stressed that he had bought from Chivas with the expectation of generating an impact beyond commercial purposes. “For me it is a great instrument to be able to educate. If it had to do with Omnilife, we would have already put it on the shirt. He’s not there, he’s not in the stadium ”, he declared in the interview. Although, later, in 2010, the new Chivas stadium It was baptized with the name of the company founded by Vergara.

In fifteen years at the helm of the Guadalajara club, Vergara won two League titles, two Cup titles, one Super Cup and one Concachampions. He also reached the end of the Liberators cup in 2010. His era was characterized by the opportunities that young talents emerged from the rojiblancas Basic Forces had.

