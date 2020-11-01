When Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed to win the Congress, BJP leaders turned their faces, the video went viral

Gwalior: Former Union Minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia slipped into the assembly held in Dabra assembly constituency of Gwalior and appealed to the people to press the paw button. However, he later handled the matter. This video of Scindia is now going viral. Jyotiraditya Scindia (Jyotiraditya Scindia) had reached Dabra Assembly seat in Gwalior district to hold an election meeting in support of BJP candidate and minister Imrati Devi. Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia said- ‘Yes, I am a dog, I will bite those who indulge in corruption’ from the public.

Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed to the people in this assembly to vote in favor of the BJP, while when it came to voting on the 3rd and pressing the button of EVM, they were asked to press the paw button and after that they took their stand and Said that the Congress has to send Boria bed tied on the 3rd and send it back. Also Read – BJP can be defeated, Bihar election results will prove this: P. Chidambaram

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s video is going viral. IANS does not confirm the veracity of this video, but by making this video viral, Congress leaders are taunting Scindia. Congress leaders are saying that after seeing the mood of the public, Scindia told the truth. Also Read – ‘Cloth tearing’ of Congress leader who molested, women beaten, Video Viral

Input: IANS