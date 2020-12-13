When Kejriwal announced the fast, Amarinder Singh said – First, stabbing the back of farmers and doing drama

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday called his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of fasting in support of farmers on Monday as “drama”. Kejriwal has said that he will fast for a day on Monday on the call given by the farmers to protest against the three new agricultural laws. Singh said that the Kejriwal government notified one of the agricultural laws “shamelessly” on November 23, “stabbing the back of the farmers.” Singh said in a statement issued here, “And now, they farmers on Monday Are pretending to be on fast in support of the hunger strike. Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray hit back at BJP, said – Annadars are not fit to be called terrorists

He said, "Don't you have any shame?" At a time when our farmers are battling the cold on the streets outside your city and fighting for their rights, you can think of how to make the most of this opportunity for your political interests. "

The Congress leader said, "You and your party are involved in doing politics, instead of doing some constructive work to help the protesting farmers sitting outside your city for the last 17 days, demanding justice." He claimed that Kejriwal has repeatedly proved that he is not a friend of farmers.

Singh said that the Punjab government not only supported the farmers’ movement for more than three months, but also passed an amendment bill in the assembly to repeal the agricultural laws. He challenged Kejriwal to mention one of the steps taken by his government which is for welfare. Singh dismissed allegations of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann that the Punjab government had signed a power purchase deal with the Adani group.

He said that the Punjab government has neither entered into an agreement with Adani Power nor is aware of private companies bidding for power purchase in the state. Taking a dig at Maan, he said that Maan is a comedian and no one ever takes him seriously.