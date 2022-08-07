“When Leo smiles, the team smiles too”: the PSG coach showered Messi with praise and recounted the dialogue they had for this new era

* The Chilean definition of Lionel Messi against Clermont

The routine of the extraordinary. One more time, Lionel Messi had an outstanding performance to be a fundamental factor in the win of the PSG against Clermont at the start of the Ligue 1. The great goal of the Chilean to frame the 5-0 stole all eyes in a game that also had a good level of the Brazilian Neymar. However, precisely that play was not the one that clouded the new coach Christope Galtier.

“Surprised, no, but I enjoyed the goal. Leo, you know, he’s been playing at a very high level for 17 years. He had a difficult season last year, he was getting used to it. All previous seasons were at least 30 goals. From the moment he has made a complete preparation, that he has guidance from him regarding his family life and his club, his team and his partners, there’s no reason he can’t have a great season. When he teams up with Kylian (Mbappé), we will have even more offensive power”, declared the French coach in the press conference after the away match.

Galtier added his second victory as DT after the win against Nantes that gave the squad the French Super Cup title. After a first year with ups and downs, Messi has already scored three goals in two official games with PSG and added a brace in Ligue 1 when last tournament took 14 dates to be able to shout his first goal.

Galtier added his second victory since taking command of PSG (Photo: Reuters)

“I spoke with Leo during our stay in Japan and also with our offensive sector to ensure that it can be effective at all times. He has a very sharp tactical sense, very clear. He quickly sees where he has to put himself, the way he positions himself to play, is he in a zone that he likes. He likes to play with the players around him. When Leo smiles, the team smiles too ”, the DT was happy.

One of the details of this presentation was developed with the absence of the Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who is less and less taken into account by the coaching staff and was not summoned for the Ligue 1 debut while going through another delicate personal moment. Galtier was asked if he was going to continue separating names from the squad as he already did with Idrissa Gueye on Friday and with Icardi on the list of summoned: “It is what allows us to do labor and League law during this period. We can split the group in two if we feel the need. We will do it until the end of the transfer window. The players know the situation, they are professional players, we must respect them. It is not easy for them, we will see if they manage to find a project that suits them or if they want to stay”.

The new driver of the squad also praised the collective performance of his managers: “Soccer is a game, when you play you have to have fun. Pleasure can only be present if everyone plays in unison, if we make the effort for each other. The way of attacking, the individual quality of these great players makes the technical sequences very good. There was this desire to all work together. This is something we still have to develop. We must not have any slack, whatever the game, the scoreboard, the rival.”

The next stop for the cast of the French capital will take place next Saturday, August 13, at the Princes Park from 4 p.m. against Montpellier for the second day of Ligue 1.

Messi scored a double: the technical gesture to add 5-0 against Clermont (Photo: Reuters)

