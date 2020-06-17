When Louis Met… Banksy (at a QPR sport)

“One of many different folks within the field was a younger artist. He was a little bit sheepish and wasn’t terribly outgoing. I mentioned, ‘Alright, what do you do?’. He mentioned, ‘I’m a road artist’. He gave me a little booklet of a few of his artwork and it seemed fairly good. I form of made awkward chit chat and I requested his identify and he mentioned, ‘Banksy’,” Theroux mentioned.

“Quick ahead a yr and folks saved asking me, ‘Have you ever heard of Banksy? No person is aware of who he’s’. I used to be like, ‘Banksy? Yeah I do know who he’s, we went to QPR collectively!’”

“I’m one of many solely individuals who has ever met Banksy…and we bonded over Peter Crouch!” he added.

Banksy’s true identification has remained unconfirmed and broadly speculated since he rose to fame within the early 2000s along with his political road artwork.

Regardless of mentioning his encounter with the nameless artist, Theroux didn’t reveal Banksy’s true identification on the podcast.

That Peter Crouch Podcast is on the market to take heed to on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Stay.