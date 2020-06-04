When Love Island Australia is on TV – how to watch season 1

If we will’t have the UK collection of Love Island this 12 months, this appears set to be the following smartest thing!

ITV2 shall be airing the primary collection of Love Island Australia, which aired in Aus in 2018, for our viewing pleasure. The format is the identical, so this appears set to be the proper substitute – simply keep in mind not to Google who wins!

Right here’s every little thing you want to find out about Love Island Down Underneath.

What is Love Island Australia’s air date?



There’s no summer time collection of UK Love Island, however dry your eyes – the Australian model will begin on British TV this month. As quickly as we’ve a precise date we’ll let you already know.

How to watch Love Island Australia



It’s very straight-forward, the collection shall be airing nightly on ITV2, so simply change the TV on and revel in.

The place is the Love Island Australia villa?



Love Island airs throughout the Australian winter, which positively doesn’t provide the mandatory bikini climate. So the present is filmed at a luxurious villa in sunnier climes. For the primary collection it was Mallorca, then the second season moved to Fiji.

And in the event you’re questioning why they’ll movie this 12 months and we will’t, do not forget that whereas the collection is new to British TV it truly aired in Australia in 2018. Lengthy earlier than social distancing was ever invented.

Who is within the forged of Love Island Australia?



There are 22 islanders in search of love and hoping to declare a share of the $50,000 prize.These embrace a jail officer, a doggy daycare employee, a nurse, a world rugby participant and many fashions.

Is there a trailer for Love Island Australia?

Oh sure, and it’s bought us excited. The trailer guarantees, “It’s the Love Island you’re keen on, simply with a distinct accent.” We’re offered.

Who’re the hosts of Love Island Australia?



The Australian collection is hosted by Sophie Monk, a singer, actress and TV star with a assorted profession – she was in a lady group, Bardot, has acted in movies, judged Australia’s Received Expertise, competed on The Bachelorette Australia and received The Superstar Apprentice Australia.

Australia’s reply to narrator Iain Stirling is Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott. He additionally hosts the Irish choice reveals for Junior Eurovision.

What number of seasons of Love Island Australia have there been?

Simply two at this stage – aired in 2018 and 2019. Hopefully we’ll get to see each on ITV2.

To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.