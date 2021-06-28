When Mamta Banerjee raised the call for to take away Jagdeep Dhankhar as corrupt, the Governor of Bengal retaliated, stated this…

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) As soon as once more Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Jagdeep Dhankhar) However attacked fiercely or even known as him corrupt. Mamta Banerjee stated that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is a corrupt individual, his title had gave the impression within the 1996 Jain Hawala case chargesheet. Alternatively, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar known as the allegation in opposition to him baseless and retaliated on Mamta Banerjee. Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee said- Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was once a corrupt individual, the title was once within the rate sheet of the hawala case

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee held a press convention lately, wherein she publicly made some severe allegations. That is very unlucky. I did not be expecting them to present false data and misrepresent them to create sensation. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Lockdown Replace: Lockdown prolonged until fifteenth July in West Bengal; Permission granted to open salons, good looks parlors and gymnasiums

Until date in Indian tradition, no person has taken motion in opposition to more youthful sister. I’d now not move that means. I’m unhappy. Mamata Ji is a mature chief. Why did she do that?: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on being requested, “If he’s going to take prison motion in opposition to Mamata Banerjee?” %.twitter.com/9gGwntC4FS Additionally Learn – WB Information: 150 BJP staff joined TMC, first ‘purification’ with sanitizer, watch video – ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

Attacking Mamta Banerjee, he stated that your governor has now not been chargesheeted. There’s no such record. That is flawed data. I’ve now not taken a keep within the hawala rate sheet from any courtroom, as it was once now not there. He stated that Yashwant ji (Yashwant Sinha) was once in rate sheet within the hawala case, so Mamata Banerjee must consult with him. Has she (Mamata Banerjee) were given the mandate to wreck all constitutional establishments? This can’t be allowed.

#WATCH| The Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) is a corrupted guy, his title was once within the rate sheet of 1996 hawala Jain case…: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee %.twitter.com/Z0DvjFnQ6W – ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday known as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a “corrupt individual” and puzzled the aim of his contemporary seek advice from to North Bengal. He alleged {that a} conspiracy was once being hatched to divide the northern a part of the state. “He’s a corrupt guy,” he informed journalists on the state secretariat. His title was once within the chargesheet within the Hawala Jain case of 1996. Why has the central executive allowed the governor to proceed like this?’ Banerjee stated Dhankhar’s seek advice from to North Bengal was once a “political gimmick” as he most effective met BJP MLAs and MPs.

The Leader Minister alleged, ‘Why did he all at once seek advice from North Bengal? I’m sensing a conspiracy to divide North Bengal. The Trinamool Congress leader stated that she has written a number of letters to the Heart to take away Dhankhar. Banerjee stated, “As according to the Charter, I will be able to proceed to fulfill him, communicate to him and apply all courtesy.. However the central executive must act at the foundation of my letters.”

It’s identified that there was a large number of bitterness between Mamta Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar because the starting. The Governor has ceaselessly surrounded the Mamata executive in regards to the legislation and order state of affairs of West Bengal, so there was no hesitation in cursing the Governor from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

(Enter: ANI, Language)