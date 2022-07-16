When Martinoli tried to be an actor for a school project and it ended badly

Martinoli was an actor in a school project (Photo: Instagram/@cmartinolimx)

Christian Marinoli is currently one of the most recognized voices in sports narration; his particular style and the duo she created with Luis the doctor García caused it to have great popularity among football fans. But throughout her academic preparation she tried different roles in communication and one of them was focused on acting and musical production.

During a chat with the Doctor Garcia for the program Fakers with Gloria from YouTube, the Deus recalled the time he had a brief performance for a school projectbut as it progressed it got out of hand and ended up being chaos.

When Christian was still studying journalism, in a subject they asked for a video clipso that they chose to act a fragment of the song My story between your fingers by Gianluca Grignani. When organizing the teams and the work, a girl was the one who proposed that topic and assured that she would bring an actor friend to complement the academic work.

At the time of distributing papers and other functions, they selected Martinoli to be the antagonist of the storysince he would have the role of the ex-boyfriend in the story, so they gave him the instructions for his scene, which was the only one in which he participated because he was displaced by the main plot.

“They tell me: ‘You are going to pretend that you and I are boyfriendsbut we’re done and you’re going to pass by in the car and you’re going to see me with another bastard, you’re going to lower your glasses, you’re going to make a disappointed face, you’re going to pick them up and you’re going to start’. We did the take like seven times”, he recounted.

But what the team did not expect is that Christian did not know how to properly handle the speed of the car, due to the damage it caused: “The chin *** the suspension to the car güeyI blew some bumps, I accelerated him and the mam****a pulled the bastard “.

Due to his skill with the wheel, they went to other scenes of the video clip to give continuity to the story, that’s where Martinoli took over as production managerbut its function was also not beneficial since the actors got out of the role and they took matters personal. As they were recording, they realized that the love tension between the girl and the alleged actor increased.

“’Let’s do a romance scene strong between my new boyfriend and me, I play around, I water the garden and he pours water on me and we get wet’, was the idea. I said ‘what is this?’, the Peruvian as cameraman, I as director and we were so ‘verg** with what we are recording’”.

The attempt to finish the work brought them complications because the ideas to portray the history of the song became confusing for Martinoli and the rest of the team, so they defected after the last scene: “Then we go to the bed scene, they get into the sheets: bra, panties, everything outside and they are inside the bed to ‘make it look more realistic’. I told the Peruvian ‘record but be careful’. we had to leave they were c ****** o ”.

Because the project was incomplete, they had to meet in a second session to finish the video clip, but the young woman who proposed the idea no longer attended and left Martinoli with the project unfinished. They turned to another team to finish; they completely changed material Martinoli’s performance and the couple’s embarrassing involvement ruined the jobso they recorded a song by the band The law.

