When Memo Ochoa contacted Faitelson to claim a criticism from an ESPN commentator

Guillermo Ochoa has always been exposed to criticism. (Photo: Jorge Mendoza / Reuters)

Guillermo Ochoa He is one of the most outstanding goalkeepers of the last era in Mexican soccer. However, it is common to hear questions about their quality or about the media conditions that have boosted your career. It is not new to him or to anyone.

Criticism tends to rain down on him even when he’s having a good time. When things go wrong, everything is magnificent and opinions polarize. This could be seen in the last game of the Mexican team, versus Canada, in which Paco Memo collaborated in the two goals that led to the defeat Tricolor.

However, there was an occasion in which Ochoa could not bear a criticism and complained to a journalist for his comments. The goalkeeper of the selection even took the time to investigate the telephone number of the commentator. Is about Barak Fever, member of ESPN.

Against Canada, Ochoa collaborated on both goals. (Photo: Walter Tychnowicz / Reuters)

This is how the journalist himself told it in his podcast I want to become a monkey. Ochoa got his number thanks to the commentator of ESPN, David Faitelson. “One day two years ago, Faitelson wrote to me on WhatsApp. He says to me: ‘Notice that I was with Memo Ochoa and he tells me that he wants to talk to you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh geez, do you know me?’ ”Fever recalled.

Later, although he was surprised, Barak knew perfectly well why the archer wanted to communicate with him. “Faitelson told me: ‘Ochoa tells you to call him or send him a contact.’ Send me your number. I assume you have something to claim me, “he said.

Faitelson gave Barak Ochoa’s cell phone number, to make communication more agile. “I am writing to Ochoa. He dialed me on the phone right then and there. I answer him and I had no idea what I was going to get away with. I sense that something was going to claim me. 99% of the time it is like this ”.

Guillermo Ochoa is on his fifth World Cup with El Tri. (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)



It was there when the goalkeeper, at that time (2018) player of the Liege Standard, revealed the reasons for the call. “What happens is that in ESPN, at that time, we were broadcasting the matches of the Liege Standard. The truth is that I don’t like Memo Ochoa as a goalkeeper. It is good in general. But there is a lot of jingoism around him ”.

“He wanted to ask me if he had something personal against him. Ochoa is a very polite boy. My mother did not lie to me or threaten me. He didn’t insult me ​​or anything, ”the commentator recalled.

Ochoa even asked him if he had gone down to a league or something like that, or what was the reason for his criticism. “I told him face to face: My criticisms are professional, they have to do with your techniques and your abilities as a goalkeeper., which are not the ones I like the most. I tried not to be too rude, but I sang it to him directly: you haven’t done anything to me and if you had, I would speak very badly of me as a professional to take it out on the microphone ”.

“I never gave credit that he was talked about as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. It’s not his fault, obviously, ”Fever said.

Guillermo Ochoa started with Mexico in two World Cups. (Photo: David Gray / Reuters)

Guillermo Ochoa replied that he had no major problem and that he understood that criticism was developed on a professional level, but there was one aspect that was uncomfortable for him. “He told me that he respected my opinion and that he didn’t care, but his family in Mexico did. Because they watch the games and were out of the loop. They asked him (Ochoa) why he criticized him so much ”.

Fever ended by recalling that Ochoa has had technical deficiencies throughout his career, which prevented him from reaching an important club during his eight-year stay in football on the Old Continent.

KEEP READING:

Liga MX: this is how the schedules for the group of Grita México A 2021 remained

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, considered the punishments for the homophobic shout insufficient

The beating of Monterrey that stole Cruz Azul’s illusion of competing for the two-time championship