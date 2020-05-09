“When My Love Blooms” Cast Shares Funny Stories From Filming, Describes How They’re Similar To Their Characters, And More

The solid of “When My Love Blooms” advised tales from filming, talked about their characters, and extra in an unique interview with Rakuten Viki!

The tvN drama tells the story of reunited faculty sweethearts Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who at the moment are dwelling fully completely different lives as adults. The drama stars Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger as the principle characters and Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee as their respective youthful counterparts.

Within the interview, the solid members had been requested if they’d any humorous tales from filming. Jeon So Nee stated, “We had been filming a scene in a hut the place Jinyoung was drunk and needed to sleep on my shoulder for a very long time,” she stated. “He stated that his jaw harm as a result of my shoulder was so sharp.” Their co-stars laughed and Jinyoung joked, “I wanted physiotherapy after that.”

Jeon So Nee went on to inform one other story about when she was filming a decent shot. “Jinyoung stated he was going to assist me focus and he got here up in direction of me hanging on the digital camera,” she stated, sharing that it had made her giggle rather a lot.

Jinyoung then stated that he had one thing he felt sorry about, explaining that Lee Bo Younger had made them plenty of scrumptious meals however he’d been too busy to specific his thanks. “Though it’s late, thanks for the meals!” he stated. Jeon So Nee raised her hand and stated, “I did say thanks!”

Lee Bo Younger laughed and turned to Yoo Ji Tae and requested, “What’s up with them?” Jinyoung additionally shared that Yoo Ji Tae had given them nutritional vitamins to assist enhance their immune system.

Alternatively, Lee Bo Younger and Yoo Ji Tae defined that their scenes had been extra critical and gloomy so the ambiance on set hadn’t lent itself to related humorous anecdotes.

The actors had been requested to explain the drama in 5 syllables in Korean, and Jeon So Nee hesitated, saying she’s not good at that. Lee Bo Younger prompt she say, “Jeon So Nee is appearing in it,” which made her giggle.

On the subject of how they’re just like their characters, Jinyoung stated, “I’m normally mischievous, however once I’m critical, I’m actually critical. Jae Hyun could be very critical, so I believe I’m like him in that means.”

Jeon So Nee shared that she’s like her character in that they’re each trustworthy with themselves. “We admit what we don’t know,” she stated. “We don’t fake like we all know one thing if we don’t. I believe, ‘It’s okay in case you didn’t know, you simply must comprehend it now.’ I hold an open thoughts, and I’m very curious and excited by my environment. I’m additionally influenced rather a lot by the folks round me. I believe we’re related in that means.”

The solid lastly gave a shout out to Viki viewers! They stated, “Viki followers, please love our drama ‘When My Love Blooms’!”

