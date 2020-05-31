“When My Love Blooms” + “King Maker: The Change Of Future” Ratings Rise Amidst Stiff Competition

The battle for weekend drama viewership rankings stays as fierce as ever!

On Could 30, tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” loved a major improve in its viewership, scoring a median nationwide score of 4.three p.c and a peak of 4.eight p.c. TV Chosun’s new historic drama “King Maker: The Change of Future” additionally noticed a slight rise in its rankings, scoring a nationwide common of three.6 p.c for the night time.

In the meantime, OCN’s new motion comedy drama “Staff Bulldog: Off-Obligation Investigation” remained comparatively steady with a median score of two.2 p.c and a peak of two.6 p.c.

SBS’s “The King: Everlasting Monarch” scored common nationwide rankings of 5.6 p.c and seven.7 p.c for its two elements, marking a slight lower since its earlier episode final Saturday.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” continued its reign because the most-watched drama of Saturday night time with common rankings of 21.2 p.c and 27.zero p.c for its two elements.

Which of those dramas are you watching? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Try the newest episode of “When My Love Blooms” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…the newest episode of “King Maker: The Change of Future” right here…

Watch Now

…the newest episode of “Staff Bulldog: Off-Obligation Investigation” right here…

Watch Now

…and the newest episode of “As soon as Once more” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)