When Nacho Beristáin helped JC Chávez lose 4 kilograms in a few hours

The Great Mexican Champion received the help of Nacho Beristáin in one of the most important chapters of his career (Photo: Getty Images)

Observing two characters mounted in the ring for the dispute of boxing honor or a title in between is the last phase of an extensive preparation process. give weight is one of the obligations to start the brawl No problem. In fact, without being part of his team, the iconic coach Ignacio Beristáinhelped Julio Cesar Chavez a lose four kilograms of weight an afternoon before defending his super featherweight title for the fourth time in Paris, France.

On May 15, 1986 the Pierre de Coubertin Stadiumlocated in the City of Light, housed one of the most attractive posters of the time. Julio Cesar Chavezsupported by his coach Ramón Left handed Felix, went to France to defend his title at 135 pounds. Meanwhile, Ignacio Beristáin attended to accompany his pupil Gilberto Roman in defense of his belt endorsed by the World Boxing Council (CMB) in super flyweight.

One day before getting into the ring, the Mexican Grand Champion made his concern known to Gilberto Román for being overweight. The regulatory number to be able to get into the ring was 135 pounds, that is, 61.2 kilograms, approximately. Nevertheless, Chavez Gonzalez registered 143 pounds or 65.2 kilos, that is, four more than the upper limit for the super flyweight category.

Chávez managed to get into the ringo thanks to the help of Nacho Beristáin, although they were not from the same team (Photo: Screenshot. Youtube/Julio Cesar Chavez)

Drawing on the experience of his coach, the Left-handed from Tacubaya did not hesitate to intercede for his compatriot before Nacho to achieve the miracle of placing it in the regulatory weight.

“In the morning Gilberto told me, ‘Listen, Don Nacho, could it be that you can help Julio? He’s 4 kilos overweight, he fights tomorrow and he hasn’t eaten. I told him yes: ‘Today in the afternoon we work and lose weight. Tell him to order a chicken leg or something and eat it.’ He told me that he was very angry and that he did not want to eat more because he was heavy”he recalled in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

As planned, Julio showed up on the fifth floor of the hotel where they were staying. Nacho and Gilbert. It was there that the owner of the Romanza Gym he appealed to a piece of advice he had given years before Johny VillaflorFilipino coach with whom he came to establish a good friendship.

Chávez González is part of the wide repertoire of boxers who have trained under the command of Nacho Beristáin (Photo: Twitter/@wbcmoro)

Throughout two hours, Beristáin gave all kinds of instructions to Julio César Chávez and undertook any number of techniques designed to dehydrate it enough. According to the coach, this strategy is not a secretalthough it must be undertaken with great caution and observation to avoid the athlete’s decompensation and with the obligation to replace the lost liquid after the weigh-in ceremony.

According to Dr. Gerardo Meraz, a physician with wide recognition in Mexican sports, in an interview for ESPN, the risk of dehydration during a fight is high. And it is that this condition increases the risk of serious injury due to the violent contact that exists in the fight.

“There is little reaction speed, confusion, the fighter himself is not well oriented in his three spaces that are: place, time and person. That means going into combat with a disadvantage that can cause you a bigger problem (…) we know certain degrees of dehydration can cause problems that are often fatal”he declared.

The Great Mexican Champion managed to keep his belt (Photo: Screenshot. Youtube/Julio Cesar Chavez)

While, Beristain’s strategy paid off. “She went to the third floor. He weighed himself, gave the weight, got angry and kicked the scale. The one who took care of the scale complained to him and Julio asked him if the scale was okay. ‘Yes, the scale is fine,’ he answered and Julio said: ‘To all m*dre. It’s the first day I go to bed with a little orange juice with raw eggs,’” he recalled.

The drill was true and the same scenario was repeated a day later at the official weigh-in ceremony. Chávez González thanked Beristáin for his support in the process and staged one of his most formidable displays of his career. In five rounds he managed to win by technical knockout Faustino Martyrs Barrios and retained his world belt.

On the other hand, the triumph was also present in the corner of Beristáin. After 12 episodes, Gilberto Román convinced the judges and won by unanimous decision. Thanks to his result, he consolidated his first successful defense of the world belt at 114 pounds.

